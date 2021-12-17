We “touched” the Sun with a probe for the first time, and we discovered something incredible

For the first time in history, a man-made object traveled towards the Sun arriving at its crown and entering its upper atmosphere. We have touched our star, and not only that, the Parker probe was not swept away by the temperature, collecting a lot of precious data and never recorded to date.

“Touching the sun with the Parker Solar Probe is a monumental moment in solar science and a truly remarkable feat,” said astrophysicist Thomas Zurbuchen, associate administrator for NASA’s mission leadership.

NASA / Johns Hopkins APL / Naval Research Laboratory

“Not only does this milestone give us more insight into the evolution of our Sun and its impacts on our Solar System, but everything we learn about our star also teaches us more about the stars in the rest of the Universe.”

The probe has been inside the solar atmosphere for almost 5 hours and thanks to its data we can now study an absolutely unknown place in our solar system, which we have tried to decrypt only thanks to theories and external observations.

“We have been observing the Sun and its corona for decades and we know that there is an interesting physics going on to heat and accelerate the solar wind plasma. However, we cannot say precisely what that physics is,” said astrophysicist Nour. Raouafi, Parker Project Scientist.

“With Parker Solar Probe now flying into the magnetically dominated corona, we will gain the long-awaited insights into the inner workings of this mysterious region.”

