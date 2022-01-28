We trainees say no to the abolition of the limited number to medicine

by FederSpecializzandi

28 JAN – Dear Director,

We strongly and clearly reject the will expressed by the Regions, expressed by the President of the Liguria Region Toti in recent days, to propose the opening of the limited number to Medicine as it is considered “a real stopper in the planning of new health hires”. In the situation in which we find ourselves today, in fact, it is unacceptable that a solution is proposed once again that risks only wasting human and economic resources, providing some excuse to say “we have dealt with it”.





The young people who will enter the degree course in Medicine and Surgery today will not be operational for 10 years: how can the abolition of the limited number represent the solution to the scream and so much current problem of staff shortages? We also ask ourselves where this crisis really arises: there is a lack of doctors or specialists and the will to

enhance those who are already within the NHS?

There are doctors but they are unevenly distributed, as well as being little attracted to a NHS which, especially in the last two years, has seen them constantly at the forefront even without any long-term professional and human development project (especially in the case of dei Medici in

specialist training) and without this being followed by an intervention on the working conditions of doctors in the NHS.

The short-sighted and practically absent programming we have witnessed in recent years has led to exponentially and irrationally expanding the number of admissions to Medicine (14,000 in 2021) and to allocating over 17,000 specialist training contracts. Our greatest concern is that this has not been dictated by a real need for programming, but rather represents the creation of “luxury unemployed” and further insecurity and debasement of the medical profession.

In fact, a program based on the assessment of retirements combined with the analysis of the health needs of the population and the services of the NHS has not been developed: it has always operated only from the point of view of the “here and now”, providing approximate answers with the only order to obtain consensus and creating disinformation. The problem will spill over onto future generations and young Doctors will find themselves in front of only barred doors: no competition, no career opportunities, their eyes turned abroad or to the private sector, after a potentially overcrowded training course that has undeniably lowered the quality of training itself.

The much announced investments in young people risk being yet another waste of resources. In a future in which the demand for health will change further and the weight of managing chronicity and the aging of the population will increase, we cannot understand proposals that

each time they configure themselves as mere red herrings: the opening of the limited number to Medicine and Surgery is one of them.

We therefore ask that the future of health professionals be seriously and far-sighted, with a recruitment plan that is constant and consistent with trained doctors, health needs and retirements.

It is urgent to invest heavily in pre- and post-graduate medical training (not blindly relying on numbers, but focusing on quality), in hospitals and in the local area.

At the same time, it is necessary to ensure greater attractiveness of the NHS, especially for some branches and in some geographic areas, through investments, with adequate remuneration and protection.

Finally, it is necessary to stop, think about the numbers, defining them on the basis of real needs, and abandon once and for all proposals such as the opening of the closed number. Only in this way can another medical plethora abandoned in professional limbo be avoided and truly respond to the health needs of the population.

FederSpecializers

January 28, 2022

