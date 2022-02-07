“We transform Bitcoins into currency for everyday use”, the bet of Cryptosmart

Transforming bitcoins from a financial – and risky – asset to a trading currency. In everyday life. This is the bet of Cryptosmart, the all-Italian platform based in Perugia founded – among others – by Alessandro Frizzoni and Alessandro Ronchi who, after launching Aria Spa, the first WiMax telephone company in Italy, were at the top of Go Internet , bringing the company to Piazza Affari.

“We are aware of the wall of mistrust surrounding cryptocurrencies, but we are convinced that this sector will have an important future for both investors and commercial operators”, says Ronchi, underlining how “in Italy there is a lack of access to cryptocurrencies and to digital assets in the country, especially for ordinary people. Finance, to be truly democratic, must be easy to understand and inexpensive ».

This is why the exchange’s goal is to “allow everyone to use cryptocurrencies in the real economy”. Through CSpay, the platform aims to progressively replace traditional currency with cryptocurrencies: the system, in fact, allows companies to send and receive peer-to-peer payments in Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies without intermediaries. “It is a function that is already very widespread abroad – continues Ronchi – in a short time an increasing number of companies will accept payment in cryptocurrencies for their products and services”. The Umbrian company also allows companies, once payment has been received, to convert the cryptocurrency into euros, eliminating the exchange rate risk.

Still with the aim of pushing the adoption of cryptocurrencies in the real economy, Cryptosmart allows you to purchase digital Gift Cards of the main brands of Italian large-scale distribution from electronics to clothing, without any intermediation, and paying in Bitcoin. Furthermore, the platform will launch a staking service that will allow Cryptosmart users to make their cryptocurrencies available to participate in the proof of stake mechanism used by the blockchain network for validating transactions and registering a “new block”.