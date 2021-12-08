Tech
We tried Android 12 and One UI 4.0 on Galaxy S21 Ultra: what’s new and how it goes
Samsung stands out once again on the Android smartphone market and is the first to release the new update of Android 12 and its own Samsung One UI 4.0 graphic interface. The update was in fact released a few weeks away from Google on its Pixels, an incomparable time and which once again confirms the commitment of the Korean house.
The update is in fact available for all Samsung flagships or S21, S21 + and S21 Ultra, soon it will arrive on the foldable and to follow also on the S20, the Notes and the S10. We installed and tested it on Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, here’s how it went.
How is Android 12 and One UI 4.0 on Galaxy S21 Ultra: video
What’s new in Android 12 on Samsung smartphones
Here is a summary of the main news for Samsung smartphones:
- New in the graphical interface:
- the colors of the interface adapt according to the background, like on Pixel smartphones;
- the widget selector has been renewed, it is now much neater;
- notifications are now more compact;
- the resend notification button has now been brought to the foreground;
- the Pip has been improved, with the possibility of placing it on the side and resizing it by holding down on a corner;
- there is a new reload animation.
- New in the Camera app:
- the zoom indicators are now numeric on the wrist of the tree icon;
- the pro mode has been revised to make it even clearer and easier to use;
- reduced lag when pressing the video recording button
- New in the Gallery app:
- Added new editing functions;
- in the lab there is the magic eraser as on pixel 6;
- Ability to edit photo metadata;
- New functions:
- now it is possible to force the Multiscreen for all the apps, a function inherited from the folding;
- the Device Assistance section has been renewed with also new functions:
- to extend the life of the battery, now there is a check to limit the recharge to 85%;
- Ram Plus appears in memory, to increase RAM using smartphone storage space, swap memory technique;
- Privacy news:
- privacy dashboard where you can control which applications use certain permissions;
- indicators appear in the top right when an app uses the camera or microphone;
- approximate geo-location.