We tried Android 12L, so you don’t have to
Android 12L has been with us for a few hours, and we immediately wanted to try it on Pixel 4 XL, to test first-hand the innovations made by the first version of Android for “large” screens. Foldable, Tablet, chromebook and who knows what else its natural terrain is, but at least we can still get an idea of what awaits us.
There are two main changes: app pairs, that is the possibility of being able to create “pairs of apps” to run in split screen, and the arrangement on two columns of various elements of the UI, from the notification / quick setting panel to the settings.
In reality, both of these options are still stuck in a first implementation far from definitive, which will certainly be revised and corrected in the months to come. The introduction of one is still missing dock, which will make switching between apps easier and faster, as well as running in split screen.
The rest are small tweaks here and there, which pertain more closely to the Pixels, and nothing changes in the grand scheme of things. However, this is only a first beta, so there’s no point in complaining too much about what isn’t there or what doesn’t work at all. Instead, enjoy its news with the video below, and if you really want to try it on your Pixel (compatible from 3A onwards) you can subscribe to the beta on the official website. Estimated release indicatively a March 2022.