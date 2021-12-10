We tried Android 12L, so you don’t have to

Android 12L has been with us for a few hours, and we immediately wanted to try it on Pixel 4 XL, to test first-hand the innovations made by the first version of Android for “large” screens. Foldable, Tablet, chromebook and who knows what else its natural terrain is, but at least we can still get an idea of ​​what awaits us.

There are two main changes: app pairs, that is the possibility of being able to create “pairs of apps” to run in split screen, and the arrangement on two columns of various elements of the UI, from the notification / quick setting panel to the settings.