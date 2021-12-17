We tried Apple Fitness + for a week

THE types of training There are 11 available: High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT), Reinforcement, Yoga, Dance, Core training, Bikes, Pilates, Tapis Roulant, Rowing machine And Conscious cool-down. In addition to these, there is also the guided meditation lasting five, ten or twenty minutes.

Two aspects that impressed us favorably during our test. First, the 4K movie quality, including shots and lighting, but more generally the one with which every single exercise was packaged, including the level of competence of the coach.

On the other hand, the fact that i biometric data detected by Watch are clearly visible on the screen (heart rate, calories and elapsed time) and emphasized according to the time of training. Who more than once during a yoga class has wished, while maintaining yet another tiring position, to know precisely what was missing at the end, will understand how much the simple and familiar colored rings of Apple activities (clearly visible at the top right) can motivate and help to reach the goal. We also believe that on the front of the interaction with biometric data there will be to expect a even greater level of customization in the future.

The variety and choice of activities is remarkable, moreover the exercises present new releases on a regular basis, it cannot at all be said that with Fitness + there is to be bored, even the interaction is extremely simple, in line with the Apple style.

Both the spiritual aspect of the disciplines and the more meditative activities are very well cared for, to report on the whole platform a strong push towards a very fashionable theme such asinclusion, but the intent is certainly benevolent.

The section deserves a separate discussion and praise We walk, that in an increasingly frenetic life like the current one, tries to re-propose the sacred gesture of walk in all its slowness and awareness, but also in a form as new as it is effective.

Apple has managed to combine walking and its exercise with a cool look like the TV series, declined in this case as a sort of multimedia podcast. In each episode of Passeggiamo (from 25 to 40 minutes) there will be an important guest: to give you an idea of ​​the level, in the episode at the beginning of December 2021 it was his Royal Highness on duty Prince William.