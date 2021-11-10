Sports

“We tried, but …” – Libero Quotidiano

“The truth is, I was with your husband, but don’t worry, there were only kisses. We tried one way, then another, but Mauro did not succeed“. These would be the words that Eugenia Suarez she would have told Wanda Icardi when she received a call asking her for an explanation. This is what emerged from an Argentine transmission that deals with gossip and which is conducted by Yanina Latorre, who among other things is a friend of the wife of the PSG football player.

Are the two divorcing or are they trying to reconcile? It is still not clear, but the more the days pass, the more burning the details that emerge. In practice, it seems that at least one clandestine meeting between Icardi and the Argentine model took place: it would have happened in a Parisian hotel, with Mauro who would be covered by his brother-in-law Jakob von Plessen (boyfriend of Zaira Nara, sister of Wanda). However, it seems that the player had a fever that evening and was not feeling very well.

So with Suarez he would not have gone beyond a few kisses, as she herself would have confirmed to Wanda Nara in the course of a telephone confrontation. Could Icardi have misfired? That “Mauro did not succeed” leaves little room for the imagination, admitted and not granted that it is all true, given that it is always rumors coming from Argentina.

