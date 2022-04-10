We tried Mi TV+, Xiaomi’s free streaming that you can now install on your Smart TV

Related news

Xiaomi launched Mi TV+ to offer a new alternative in the world of streaming services, with the advantage that it is also free, which allows any user to access live content completely free of charge. You can access it through its official app, we have tested it and we are going to tell you what its advantages and disadvantages are.

More than 60 live channels for free

As has happened with other platforms such as Pluto TV or Rakuten, Mi TV + boasts of being a totally free platform and capable of offering hours of entertainment without the need to spend money on a monthly subscription.

When you open the app, you won’t have to register or log in, but you’ll start viewing the content directly. There’s a list with more than 60 channels international and in Spanish that are played via streaming, so you will need an Internet connection.

There are many types, such as sports, comedy, lifestyle, crime, science or news, among many other types, and you can see the programming of each of the channels to see if there is any type of content that may interest you.

You can also access a list in which you will see all the channels that exist and decide which one you want to see. Ultimately, it is a live platform, so it is convenient to know when a movie, series, documentary or program that you like is going to be broadcast.

The quality may vary depending on the channel you are watching

Being everything live and streaming, playback quality may vary depending on the strength of the Internet signal or the channel itself. The most recommended thing is that, if you can, you connect it via ethernet cable, or that the WiFi network to which it is connected has a good signal.

If everything is free, where is the catch? Well, if you take a look at its privacy notices, you will see that it has quite a few content providers that can collect analytical data on the use of your device. Although you can always give reject these options when you start the app for the first time.

An actual alternative?

Mi TV+ comes with the same idea as other similar services and platforms, and, like these, It does not get to rival Netflix, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video and others.

On-demand content has the great advantage of being able to be started and paused whenever you want. The usual live problems are present on the platform, such as the presence of ads or the inability to stop playback.

Beyond this, the content that is broadcast on the different channels is usually made up of programs, reality shows, documentaries and some occasional films and series, but of course you will not see front row titles.

Xiaomi Mi TV+ should not be understood as a substitute for streaming on demand, but as a complement to it that you can use when you do not know very well what to watch, since you can surely find interesting content on the platform.

How to download on your Smart TV

If you want, you can download and access this platform by installing it from Google Play completely free of charge.

