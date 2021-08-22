News

We tried Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty: video review

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements


written by Roberta Marciano

August 6, 2021

Rare Beauty Selena Gomez Review

After its launch from Sephora Italy, Rare Beauty is on everyone’s lips. In fact, Selena Gomez’s cosmetics line was very successful and was among the most awaited in our country as well.

We at Gingergeneration have also been looking forward to this arrival since it landed in the United States in 2020 and we couldn’t miss the opportunity to try the products and try them for you too! In this review we talk about our favorite products, the ones that impressed us and those that (unexpectedly) disappointed us.

The brand’s goal is to “break” the patterns of unattainable beauty and non-existent standards of perfection, promoting a unique and natural beauty. It is not about being someone else but about being yourself through make-up. Celebrating the individuality of each of us is the brand’s mission.

Loading...
Advertisements

Here to watch our video review on Selena Gomez’s makeup collection

Products reviewed and prices

Below all the products we have tried with colors and all the prices in Italy of the products available in Italy.

  • Liquid Touch Light foundation – € 33.00
  • Liquid Touch Luminous concealer – € 23.00
  • Liquid Touch Foundation Brush – € 32.00
  • Soft Pinch Liquid Blush (Biss color) – € 22.00
  • Stay Vulnerable Creamy Blush (Nearly Berry) – € 24.00
  • Blot & Glow Touch Up – € 31.00
  • Lip Soufflé matt lip cream (Inspire, Courage, Heroic colors) – € 23.00
  • Mini Mauves Lip Duo – € 20.00
  • Stay Vulnerable liquid eyeshadow (Nearly Berry) – € 23.00

For the launch of her first line of cosmetics, Selena has also created a fundraiser with the aim of supporting, helping and creating awareness in mental illness. The singer herself has found herself facing problems of anxiety and depression and for this reason she always places herself at the forefront when there is something to do for others.

Have you already tried Rare Beauty products? What are your favourites?

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

851
News

‘Bitcoin Family’ hides Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin in Secret Vaults
679
News

Ethereum Classic outperformed Ethereum
641
News

Three promising projects under construction on Polkadot
505
News

What the 600 million bitcoin mega-theft teaches us: here’s how to defend yourself
501
News

Stellar XLM in the wake of Ripple while waiting for MoneyGram …
495
News

Ravencoin enjoys the escape of the miners from Ethereum: that’s why it goes up …
483
News

Bitcoin, fashion enters the world of cryptocurrencies with Philipp Plein- Corriere.it
443
News

Cardano SPO: Easy Staking Pool [EASY1]
420
News

Bitcoin and Ethereum regain momentum, Cardano overtakes Tether
413
News

Ripple dominates the sector thanks to agreements in Korea and news in the SEC process
To Top