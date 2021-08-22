We tried Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty: video review

written by Roberta Marciano





August 6, 2021



After its launch from Sephora Italy, Rare Beauty is on everyone’s lips. In fact, Selena Gomez’s cosmetics line was very successful and was among the most awaited in our country as well.

We at Gingergeneration have also been looking forward to this arrival since it landed in the United States in 2020 and we couldn’t miss the opportunity to try the products and try them for you too! In this review we talk about our favorite products, the ones that impressed us and those that (unexpectedly) disappointed us.

The brand’s goal is to “break” the patterns of unattainable beauty and non-existent standards of perfection, promoting a unique and natural beauty. It is not about being someone else but about being yourself through make-up. Celebrating the individuality of each of us is the brand’s mission.

Here to watch our video review on Selena Gomez’s makeup collection

Products reviewed and prices

Below all the products we have tried with colors and all the prices in Italy of the products available in Italy.

Liquid Touch Light foundation – € 33.00

Liquid Touch Luminous concealer – € 23.00

Liquid Touch Foundation Brush – € 32.00

Soft Pinch Liquid Blush (Biss color) – € 22.00

Stay Vulnerable Creamy Blush (Nearly Berry) – € 24.00

Blot & Glow Touch Up – € 31.00

Lip Soufflé matt lip cream (Inspire, Courage, Heroic colors) – € 23.00

Mini Mauves Lip Duo – € 20.00

Stay Vulnerable liquid eyeshadow (Nearly Berry) – € 23.00

For the launch of her first line of cosmetics, Selena has also created a fundraiser with the aim of supporting, helping and creating awareness in mental illness. The singer herself has found herself facing problems of anxiety and depression and for this reason she always places herself at the forefront when there is something to do for others.

Have you already tried Rare Beauty products? What are your favourites?