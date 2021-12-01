We tried the first Nokia QLED TV. Our impressions

In recent months, surprisingly, new Nokia video products have appeared, including an unprecedented range of TVs. Behind this new line is an Austrian company, StreamView, which has licensed the Finnish brand to produce Android TV-based televisions and set top boxes. We had the opportunity to test the 65-inch QLED 6500D TV, in fact the top of the range, which has a list price of 1199.9 euros. The technical specifications speak of a 4K panel with Quantum Dots filter, support for HDR content also in Dolby Vision format, digital terrestrial and satellite tuner and all the versatility of Android TV. The price puts it in direct competition with the LCD proposals of the most famous competitors. Let’s see if it is up to the task.

Essential out …

Aesthetically, the Nokia QLED is a very sober TV, characterized by clean lines, a very simple “old-fashioned” base, black frames without frills, with the only concession of the Nokia logo in white in the center at the bottom. The outer edge of the rather thin frames are in glossy black plastic. The main body of the TV is all in all light despite its tonnage, with a total weight of 22 kg.

The pedestal consists of a simple, fairly heavy rectangular metal platform, with a very simple design, painted black and which allows you to rotate the screen, a solution that many still find preferable to the very widespread fashion of the side feet. The height at which the screen is held is quite low to place a soundbar frontally unless you resort to ultra slim models or keep the TV on a support a little lower than usual compared to the viewing position.

The connection park is rather minimal. We find three HDMI 2.0 inputs, one of which is ARC enabled. The TV therefore does not support any features of the new HDMI 2.1 specification. Then there are two USB 2.0 ports, the optical S / PDIF audio output, ethernet network port and stereo audio output for headphones. Curiously, the satellite and terrestrial antenna connectors are not close together as usual, but one is mounted downwards near the first HDMI input, while the sat one is mounted on the rear panel and facing the wall. The Common Interface slot completes the picture and the TV supports the Tivùsat platform.

… minimal inside

While offering compatibility with the Dolby Vision format, the technological solutions of interest end with the Quantum Dots filter of the LCD panel, which should guarantee a wide gamut. The LED backlight is not dynamic, it appears to be of the Edge LED type judging by the uniformity and it does not offer any kind of local dimming. As we’ll see later with the lab results, the panel isn’t particularly bright either. Even at the software level we are faced with a product that is actually of a rather basic level. The platform is indeed Android TV, but still based on Android 9, and very little has been done in terms of customization.

Despite being based on Android 9, the Nokia TV already allows you to access the new Android TV home screen with the “Discover” tab, similar to that of Google TV.

The management of television channels is very rudimentary, so much so that during installation it is possible to tune only digital terrestrial or satellite channels. Once the initial setup phase has been completed, it is possible from the menu to perform a new tuning on the other tuner, but to switch from digital terrestrial to satellite and vice versa it is necessary to go through the main menu of Android TV and not through the management of the channel list (it should be noted that the OK button to open it conflicts on some channels with the HbbTV apps).

The quick access toolbar to the settings is not particularly graphically accurate.

By clicking the menu button on the remote control you access a bar of basic options graphically very careless, while the rest of the settings are found within the Android TV menu, with the video settings in particular organized in an unusual way: the white balance , for example, it is divided into at least three different submenus, while some items with rather imaginative names appear (blue stretch for example).

Despite what certain parameters might suggest, the TV does not have a backlight with local dimming.

Inaccurate image presets

The TV comes with several pre-set picture presets, but they are common for SDR and HDR signals. For personal adjustments there is only one “User” bank, one for all HDMI inputs and separate for TV channels and Android applications. Adjustments made on an HDMI input cannot be copied to other sources (TV or app) and it is a bit of a shame because given the quality of the factory calibration it would have been handy, instead of having to carry the changes by hand from a desk to the ‘other.

the “film” profile is the one closest to the reference, but it still differs considerably both in terms of white balance and chromatic accuracy. The ColorChecker test, in particular, reveals a medium-high deviation from the reference, mainly due to the fact that the TV does not use the BT.709 standard, but artificially widens the color space by increasing the saturation of the primary colors.

With the available controls, which include white balance on 11 points of the grayscale and a complete CMS, it is possible to straighten the behavior on the grayscale, and partially improve the chromatic accuracy, “sacrificing” the precision of the primary colors. at 100% saturation. As can be seen from the graphs obtained after manual calibration with Calman, however, some tones just cannot be corrected that much.

Moving on to HDR signals the most relevant data is that the Nokia TV has a maximum peak brightness of less than 350 cd / m2, a particularly low value for an HDR TV. The tone mapping of the TV allows you to preserve details on the highlights encoded up to about 500 cd / m2, after which everything is cut. But the high black level (0.1 cd / m2) must also be taken into consideration, which further limits the dynamic range of the TV, with a contrast ratio of just 1300: 1 in HDR. A further problem is that any color adjustments made with SDR signals are also applied to HDR signals with unpredictable results, so you need to use another image preset only for HDR content. Separate discussion for Dolby Vision content for which separate dedicated image presets are available. The only positive result is the contribution of the Quantum Dots filter, which pushes the coverage of the P3 space to about 95%.

The yield is that of an entry level product

Beyond the factory calibration the determining factors affecting the video quality of the Nokia QLED are the high black level, the absence of local dimming and a very low peak brightness for playing HDR content. The major limitation of this TV is undoubtedly the limited contrast ratio, which is felt in darker scenes with a mostly “washed out” image and not very vibrant colors. The best is clearly achieved in the conversely brighter scenes, but the picture always remains a bit flat, with a level of detail that never completely convinces. It’s the performance you’d expect from a low-end LCD TV, with an unsophisticated panel. With HDR10 content (from physical media or streaming) there is no perceived difference in quality compared to content with standard dynamic range and indeed in the case of television broadcasts in HLG we have noticed images that are too dark and details drowned in the shadows (and the spurious light of the backlight ). The HDR performance is partially redeemed with Netflix’s Dolby Vision content where the TV is able to express itself a little better, always at least in the brightest scenes, offering slightly more contrasted and impactful images.

Supplied we find a practical Bluetooth remote control with microphone for the voice assistant. Good layout of the controls.

With standard dynamic range content, and after our calibration, you get a sufficiently balanced image, but still held back by the high black level that keeps the contrast ratio quite low. All in all honest the upscaling of high definition content in 4K, which does not scream a miracle for the level of detail (the picture always appears a bit muddled), but at least it does not bring out conspicuous artifacts on the edges nor does it seem to negatively affect noise and compression. Speaking of video processing, it should also be noted how the processor seems to be underpowered compared to the power required by a modern smart TV based on Android TV. The channel change on Tivùsat manages to take away even ten seconds, while when you play 4K content from Netflix or Prime Video the system becomes very slow to respond to the commands given.

The audio section is without infamy and without praise. The integrated speakers offer a decent downward extension of the frequency response, which however always remains very focused on the midrange, with voices that sound a little “boxed”. The TV is equipped with a “Dolby rework” which results in a slight widening of the sound front in the presence of Dolby Digital audio tracks, but nothing more. It’s not the worst audio we’ve heard on a flat TV, but using a soundbar remains highly recommended.