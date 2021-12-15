“we tried to get Christopher Nolan to direct”

More than a year ago NBC announced the MacGruber series which is now finally ready to debut on the Peacock streaming service. Prior to its debut, showrunners Jorma Taccone and John Solomon revealed that Christopher Nolan he could have directed an episode.

The Oscar nominated director is a big fan of the clumsy detective created by Will Forte, it is bizarre but the creative team made a serious attempt to involve him in the project. In an interview with Collider, showrunners Jorma Taccone and John Solomon have revealed that they have done their best to convince him to direct at least one episode of the show:

“We were relentless in pursuing him, he sent us a super sweet note because he couldn’t come to the reading table, but we had invited him. We have them offered any episode he wanted to direct [ride]. I think it’s gotten to a point where it’s like, ‘I’m not really going to be a part of your world, but I appreciate it.’

Despite his reputation as one of the most popular and acclaimed directors, Nolan did not lend himself to this experience but no doubt will be watching MacGruber given his appreciation for the 2010 film that became an instant cult hit. We just have to imagine what it might have been if he had accepted the offer. Meanwhile, Oppenheimer’s cast is growing, with Florence Pugh, Rami Malek, and Benny Safdie joining Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon and Cillian Murphy.