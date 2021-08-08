We used to go to the cinema, but not for the movies



– In last week’s episode we recalled how useful cinemas were in the good old days of evimo fanti. More than in the projection of films, the importance of these systems lay, in fact, in the incentive given to the development of interpersonal relationships: among the young shoots of the Sprugola for the most part, but also for elderly people who were looking for the possibility of fill some of their relationship gaps.

In any case, the cinemas achieved the noble purpose of socialization, the same one that constituted one of the institutional purposes of compulsory education even if in truth it must be said that in the classrooms that purpose was brought home with greater difficulty.

It should be remembered that despite their different educational skills, classes and cinema had a couple of things in common: the display with which they helped each other to educate each other in mutual understanding constituted in one case by the blackboard and in the other by the white canvas screen. , and the roughness of the seats on which one sat, the benches and armchairs. To mark the difference between the two arrangements, both not built by quality craftsmen, the fact that it was inconvenient and did not even pass through the antechamber of the brain, seek relief from the discomfort of posture by passing the arm around the neck of the companion.

Bringing to the cinema what was thought to be the object of one’s desire was not equivalent to what today is defined as towing and which was then called tip, not even the foot soldiers were greyhounds, if only because, as always, those who believed themselves hunters instead it was just a naive prey.

When you then bought the entrance tickets overcoming the blush due to the ineluctable shame of being understood in the real intentions, the preparatory part of the courtship was already largely consummated: the acceptance by the fantasy to share the vision of the film was already in itself the fact that practically no frame would have been seen in the film causes other, more pressing tasks to be carried out.

All the barking stories spread out to get consent (“it’s a film that everyone says only well”) inevitably ended as soon as the lights went out in the room and the screen came on.

In an instant, in that moment, the hermeneutics of the film unfolded in the exegesis of the approach and its normal, inevitable consequences.

Those were the times, as they will remember, that Mina sang “Renato, take me to the cinema and watch the film”.

BERT BAGARRE

