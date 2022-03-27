We visited Harry and Meghan’s Montecito neighborhood, where they had a 17-course date night and Harry brought his own steak.

UNTIL two years ago, it was a place absolutely none of us had ever heard of, let alone been able to locate.

Now, thanks to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, there is no escaping Montecito.

Whether they’re pontificating via Zoom from one of the 50 rooms of his £11m mansion or sitting in a neighbor’s backyard chatting with Oprah, this uber-exclusive neighborhood is to celebrities what Windsor is to royalty. .

So what is the star-studded enclave outside of Santa Barbara really like?

And, more importantly, what do Meghan and Harry actually do all day?

Previous reports have described the couple as “super lonely,” suggesting they do little more than sit on the seven-acre grounds of their 16-bathroom home and think of new ways to get each other off. Or woke up.

Actually, says the owner of his nearby organic deli, this isn’t fair.

“They’re pretty community-minded,” he says. “They’re not exactly hanging around town all day, every day, but they do make an effort to relate and be as normal as possible.

“Well, as normal as it gets to be safely in golf carts driving around the perimeter of your house.

Harry doesn’t sneak into the local hardware store or pharmacy for parts – he presumably has ‘people’ for that – but they both make a point of going out to dinner and chatting with the locals.”

In fact, we can reveal that two weeks ago the couple enjoyed a date night at the only Michelin-starred restaurant in town, Sushi/Bar.

The intimate space serves just ten diners at a time and offers a 17-course Omakase tasting menu for £109 that includes otoro, kurodai, bluefin tessin, albacore tuna and scallops.

Unfortunately, Harry doesn’t eat fish. Instead, he was granted special permission to bring his own £23 steak from a restaurant called Lucky’s down the street. Which was lucky for him.

Julian, one of the waiters, explains: “Harry said he doesn’t eat fish, so we let him bring his own takeaway and eat it while Meghan ate sushi.

“She went for the 17 plates, and I think they drank saki. They seemed very nice and were friendly.”

Carnivorous Harry is a regular at Lucky’s Steakhouse, and the pair sat at an outdoor table on a double date with showbiz friends David Foster and Katherine McPhee.

Another waiter, who did not want to be identified, adds: “They come here a lot, but they asked us not to discuss or talk about them.

They also told us not to talk to them and that photos were not allowed. So they don’t get upset every time they come here.”

The couple also enjoy low-key nights out and £12 cocktails at Honor Bar, where neighbors Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi are also regulars. Oprah, not so much.

‘They make an effort to chat with the locals’

They have been spotted at the exclusive Rancho San Ysidro, dining alfresco on the grounds of the five-star hotel where Harry Styles went public with his new girlfriend, Olivia Wilde. Katy Perry is also a fan.

For day-to-day shopping, locals say Meghan is a regular at the Montecito Country Mart. Morrison is not.

Also visit the family-owned upscale delicatessen, Pierre Lafond, for fresh flowers and baked delicacies.

The owner of Montecito’s Village Cheese And Wine, a small gourmet shop that sells a variety of cheeses and wines (and some especially imported coffees), reveals that Meghan wrote a beautifully written note thanking him for a basket of goodies he sent the couple. Christmas when they moved.

On the card, which she showed to The Sun, Meghan wrote on letter paper with an ‘M’ embossed in gold, with a crown above it: “Thank you for the generous Christmas basket and for all the work you do right now. so special”. community.

“We appreciate your kindness and very warm welcome. Cheers to 2021!”, and she signed it ‘Meghan and family’.

Owner Patrick added: “It was such a thoughtful and special gesture, and no one knows she did it. We weren’t expecting that at all, and we’re glad she enjoyed her treats.

“She has brought a lot to this community, and I think everyone is happy that she is here.”

And so they should be. House prices have soared 12 per cent since the couple moved there in the spring of 2020, with the average home now costing £3.9m.

While Harry was recently embroiled in a court case over who should pay for security when the couple are in the UK, it seems the Duke is more than happy to pay for his own security closer to home.

In fact, across the driveway to his impressive residence is a sign bearing the name of a private security company, above the warm and welcoming words, in capital letters: “ARMED RESPONSE.”

Pulling sharply out of her driveway, as an Amazon Prime van pulled up to drop off two packages, I bumped into a neighbor dressed casually in an oversized pastel pink fur coat and white bikini.

“Let’s leave Harry and Meghan alone,” he growls, as I approach him, warily.

“There are a lot of famous people around here, so no one is fazed by two more rich people.”

The sycamore-lined coastal path, a five-minute drive from her house, is breathtaking.

However, it is an absolute nightmare during the rush hour that, in Los Angeles, lasts from 3:30 pm to 7 pm, and sees cars stuck bumper to bumper.

And it’s something that not even Harry and Meghan can avoid.

The daily commute to their Archewell studios in downtown Los Angeles is about two and a half hours, which possibly explains why they haven’t been seen there much.

Yoga and Pilates devotee Meghan, 40, also avoids the city’s wellness studios.

But then again, why would you work out in public when the couple has a sprawling home gym, complete with Reformer machine, free weights, and state-of-the-art cardio equipment?

In addition to a swimming pool and wet room to cool off afterwards.

The couple also have a home theater, which means they don’t have to delve into the pick ‘n’ mix with hoi polloi.

While the Duke and Duchess of Sussex aren’t exactly famous for their relentless work ethic, Harry has been at home more lately, working on his next memoir.

While the Prince, who left Eton with two A-levels, has not been entrusted with the book’s bones, his Pulitzer Prize-winning ghostwriter JR Moehringer is believed to have been a regular visitor to Harry’s in recent years. time.

‘Archie toyed with them very sweetly’

“He and Harry have been hard at work, leaving no stone unturned,” says an insider for the publication, words the royal family would be advised to look away from.

While all Penguin Random House staff have signed waterproof NDAs, experts describe it as “dynamite.”

Fortunately, not everything is work, not everything is fun for our industrious prince.

Harry has been seen riding his bike down the coastal path, dressed in baggy shorts, sporty sunglasses, and a collared T-shirt (you can check out the Sloane from Chelsea…).

He cycles past a hippie shack that sells hemp coffees and algae shakes, but according to the owner, he’s never been tempted by their wares.

And even though he is the father of young Archie and Lilibet, he manages to find the time every morning to meditate for 45 minutes.

While Archie, who is three years old in May, has been seen holding hands with Meghan and Harry on occasion, “pacing between them, very sweetly,” there have been very few sightings of little Lilibet.

Meghan and Harry can enjoy a much more casual lifestyle in Montecito, named one of the 50 best places to travel in 2019, and the duchess is regularly seen in flip flops.

There are 15 different hiking trails, all with stunning views of Santa Barbara and the Pacific, and the couple have been seen clambering up many of them, dressed in baseball caps and sneakers.

Meghan usually wears fancy gym tights and a t-shirt, as two caretakers walk thirty feet away.

While one would have thought the former royals’ £112million deal with Netflix would drive them nuts, thankfully they seem to have dictated things at their own pace.

Which, with the best will in the world, is best described as “slow.”

Only two series are believed to be in the works: Heart Of Invictus, about her (brilliant) initiative for wounded soldiers, and an animated show called Pearl, about the adventures of a young woman “inspired by influential women in history.”

Which definitely sounds more like a Meghan project.

Despite their less-than-hectic schedules, the duo have hired a new £30-an-hour dog walker for their dogs: Rescue Pula the pup and Guy the beagle.

Says one local, Kellie: “Harry sometimes cycles along the coast and my friend saw them walking last year with their dogs.

“But now they have a dog walker, who seems very nice, so we don’t really see them much on any of the trails now.

“Unless maybe they go at sunrise, which is a possibility.”

It is, of course, a possibility largely thanks to the area’s nearly perfect year-round climate.

And with a multitude of activities on offer, from surfing and hiking to horse riding (Archie has apparently started taking lessons), it’s no wonder Harry left the UK.

It’s a wonderful place but, Harry, you’re welcome to stay.

