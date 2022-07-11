We visited the exhibition ‘Shocking! The Surrealist World of Elsa Schiaparelli’ with designer Daniel Roseberry and curator Olivier Gabet

That the sample is due to the uses and customs of Elsa Schiaparelli is indisputable, but it is no less true that Roseberry has glossed over the house name with her refreshing reinterpretations of her artistic vision.. What’s more, the designer is attracting new generations thanks to the memorable appearances of an entourage of celebrities wearing his designs in moments called to make history: Lady Gaga at the inauguration of President Biden, Beyoncé at the 63rd edition of the awards Grammy or Bella Hadid with her unforgettable bib with branches at the Cannes festival. These popular contemporary pieces make a nice hook for a visit, but Roseberry hopes the designer’s work speaks for itself: “I hope that young people, and in general people who do not know Elsa Schiaparelli’s work in depth, delve into her work and discover the original dimension of the firm”he points out.

In fact, the dialogue between the house and the museum began years before Roseberry’s appointment, and many of the loans were closed before his intervention. Paradoxically, the delays caused by the pandemic have resulted in a stellar lineup: “There have been a series of coincidences for which now is the ideal time to open the exhibition to the public,” said curator Olivier Gabet, who has referred to Roseberry as an “accomplice of the museum” throughout the process.

Given that Elsa Schiaparelli reached her creative peak some 90 years ago, the exhibition was in danger of becoming stagnant. Quite the contrary, the result flows with a very evocative spirit. Pieces such as a giant version of the illustration that Christian Bérard made in 1938 of the Phoebus cape, the golden sun with a pensive countenance that welcomes the exhibition or the elegant private room with furniture by Jean-Michel Franck that filled the high-end rooms. sewing of the house they make the immersion in the universe of Schiaparelli total.

The sample also includes creations by other designers who were inspired by the designer’s varied occurrences, almost always straddling past and present. Saint Laurent himself described the designer’s imagination as “inexhaustible”, and her jacket with a mirror on her back, indebted to the Zodiac collection that Elsa presented in 1937, returns to the museum circuit in a kind of deja vu of the recent presentation of the French designer’s creations in the main museums of Paris. Decades before John Galliano turned the Gazette print into a monogram, Schiaparelli would print multiple newspaper pages as a collage onto his garments. His influence does not end there: designers such as Sonia Rykiel, Azzedine Alaïa or Christian Lacroix have reinterpreted different aspects of his legacy from the deepest admiration.