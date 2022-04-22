We walk towards personalized medicine

I just read the researcher’s article Salvador Macip ‘All humanity in one genome’. From the reading I have extracted two important ideas. The first: this sequence of genes that we have registered, perhaps corresponds quite a bit to a certain ethnic group, but we must bear in mind that there are differences between the different groups and also between the individuals of the same group. That is, we must continue investigating. The second: we walk towards the personalized medicine, that is, towards the administration of adapted drugs. Regarding personalized medicine, I have seemed to understand that there is still way to go. Until now, the one I have seen is more primitive: after reading the results of an analysis and a physical observation of the patient, the doctor, instead of prescribing a medication, prepares a master formula adapted to the characteristics of the patient. The question is very interesting. There has been talk of the personalized education. Now it is fashionable to personalize what you consume: the t-shirt, the mug or the purse. Or information from the internet! The ‘coffee for all’ does not take. The ‘long live the difference’, yes. The last one, personalized fines.