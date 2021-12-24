“We want a salary cap and hard and real penalties”

A salary cap to solve the problems of football and contain the losses accentuated by the pandemic. This is the proposal launched by the CEO of Bayern Monaco Oliver Kahn. “We want a salary cap, a sum X that a club can spend as a maximum amount of salaries – underlined the former German goalkeeper and current CEO of the Bavarians – and sanctions that hurt and are real, even for big clubs “.

In the long interview granted to Süddeutsche Zeitung, the Bavarian executive did not hide a certain concern about the new wave of coronavirus, which forced Germany to close the stadiums. A huge economic damage even for a virtuous club like Bayern.

According to Kahn, clubs should invest no more than 60-70% of revenues in salaries. Furthermore, there should also be clear limits for investors on how much they can invest in a football team and how many losses they can make up for. “But both points would be useless without point three: there must be sanctions that are bad and that are really applied, even in the big clubs. Ultimately, we want nothing more than cost control in the world of football.”