“We want Leo to make our team better”

Inter Miami is determined to become the benchmark team in MLS. Co-owner David Beckham has an ambitious project, which started years ago with Gonzalo Higuain. And from Miami, they hope that at some point they can count on the presence of Lionel Messi. Because the Argentinian has had a few approaches with the institution and the leaders hope that the Pulga will come to end his career in Miami.

Inter Miami let it be known as soon as the opportunity arises that they want to have Lionel Messi in their institution. Xavier Asensi, general manager of club affairs and once commercial director of Barcelona, ​​gave an interview ahead of the match between his team and Barça. He not only analyzed the impact that this game has in Miami, but also talked about the club’s desire to see Messi land one day.

“In Miami there is a lot of desire for football, it is a football city. When the game against Barca was announced there was a big boom and what we did was make tickets available to our members and open a list for other people to sign up if they wanted to buy tickets. On its own, it would have filled almost two stadiums. The desire to see FC Barcelona is very great, the interest is spectacular,” commented Asensi when asked about expectations in Miami for the game.

In the context of the match, Asensi assured that these are activities with which Inter seek to position themselves as the reference team in Major League Soccer. “We have a three-year history, but everyone here is relatively young. Therefore, in this ecosystem, the goal of the owners is that when you talk about football in the United States, what comes to mind is Inter Miami. With good management, and with a good location like Miami, which attracts money, it is possible. It is an attractive city from many points of view: quality of life, aspiration, taxation and culture”.

With the aim of becoming the most powerful club in the championship, it is clear for Inter that the presence of Lionel Messi would be a big plus: “The possibility of Leo Messi coming to Miami helps a lot in our project. In addition, other very important players in the football industry also see Miami as a place to go and play.

David Beckham has long flirted with the arrival of Lionel Messi in MLS. The former England player wants the Argentinian to wear the Inter Miami shirt more than anything. So he has already put a contract on the table, which Leo would assess at the end of his contract with PSG.

