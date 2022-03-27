“We want our jobs,” shout drivers on the route where the Charles de Gaulle corridor will enter into operation

The drivers of the public cars of the North zone of Santo Domingo pronounced themselves this Saturday morning against the entry into operation of the new bus corridor on avenue Charles de Gaulle that will be put into operation this Monday.

With banners in their hands, dozens of workers from the flyer stood at the Villa Mella roundabout, where they shouted over and over again “we want our job!”

The drivers corresponding to that route “fear” of being unemployed after the inclusion of the new corridors that will replace the work of public carriers who have been doing their job there for more than 20 years.

“We are not going to allow ourselves to be replaced, with one hand forward and one behind, we do not want them to give us anything, just let us work”said Pablo Acosta Morillo, leader of the drivers of the Charles de Gaulle route.

Morillo stressed that those present at the demonstration “have no problems” with the runners joining, since he understands it is “an advance” for the country, however, they do not justify the fact that they want to remove them from the route.

“We are willing to share the space, like we do with other carriers, but they don’t want to take out. Where do we get our food from every day?” Morillo asked himself in conversation with journalists from this newspaper.

On his side, Erick Sosa, one of the three representatives of the drivers, explained that when the transportation of the Metropolitan Office of Bus Services (omsa)that public car route “continued to work without problems”.

On Monday, the new runners of the Charles de Gaulle will be ready to start their route, but the drivers confessed to Listín Diario that they will also go to work at the same time every day, so “They will have to be prepared to fight.”.