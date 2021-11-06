“We want the derby. Pioli always tells us one thing”

In view of the “derby of the Madonnina“Tomorrow night, Rafael Leao gave a substantial interview to la Repubblica. Between his life, his cultural context and his style (football and not only), obviously he paused to talk about Milan. Here are his statements.

DERBY – “I remember the unique atmosphere of the first one I played, too bad for the defeat, and the one I won with my assist to Ibra, too bad there was no audience. Now we want to win in front of the fans. […] It is too early to say if the Scudetto is worth it: Inter took the last one, it must be respected. But a derby is a derby, winning it is important“.

DREAM CHAMPIONS – “He was, from an early age, and I made it with Milan, the team of the 7 European Cups and Kakà, Seedorf and Pirlo, whom I admired, like Barcelona and United. I am happy. […] Missing 2 games, 2 finals. A point in the standings is little, we deserved more“.

IBRAHIMOVIC – “Self-confidence, mentality are essential for success, whether you are a footballer or a singer. Zlatan is an older brother, I am always close to him. He knows I can make a difference with my feet, but he shows me that what matters is the head, always staying focused“.

REFERENCE POINTS – “Pioli, a demanding coach. Maldini, an idol who speaks with simplicity so that each of us gives the best. And Ibra, an example for the past and for the present: age for him is a number“.

MILAN – “He has the sense of freedom that the coach teaches us: you are young but mature on the pitch, he tells us, enjoy your youth but honor this shirt“.

DRIBBLING – “It is an important phase of the game. I feel the confidence of the comrades that they give me the ball, dribble it to find myself in front of the goal and make the assist or the goal“.

A LEAGUE – “The first season I came from France, Italian football was a bit defensive. But now Serie A, with so many young talents, is at the level of the Premier or almost“.

INSTINCT – “Sometimes my head does not know what it does: maybe in front of the goal I miss easy goals or maybe I dribble two or three and sign as in the street, it comes naturally to me.“.

PREDESTINED – “God me gave talent, the rarest thing. But then there are the sacrifices, the hard work. Football is not played alone. I have a talent to cultivate“.

FAVORITE ROLE – “On the left I can aim the opponent, there is more space. As a center forward you have to keep the ball, it is more difficult alone. In 4-4-2, with another striker, you move more. But I really play where it is needed“.