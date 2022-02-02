“We want the film to go to the cinema”

George Clooney and Brad Pitt will be the protagonists of the new film by the director of Spider-Man: No Way Home Jon Watts, and apparently to allow the project to also go out to the cinema, the two stars would have lowered their salaries.

In an interview with Deadline, Clooney talked about the agreement made with Apple for the release of the film in theaters: the actor explained how a real bidding war was unleashed around the project, however. he and Brad Pitt proposed lower pay during the negotiations (compared to the usual), in exchange for a more substantial distribution in theaters.

“It was an emotional moment because one of those weird bidding wars that happen every now and then was born around the film, and in the end in this case it was pretty extreme, because Apple came with a really big figure. They proposed it to me and Brad, and we both agreed that some of that money could be spent on distributing the film. So, the bottom line is that I think there are ways to allow cinema and streaming to coexist.“

Jon Watts’ mysterious film is currently untitled, and the budget is not even known. The premise is that of a thriller-drama based on two fixers assigned to the same job. The director of Spider-Man: No Way Home he will therefore return to the origins of his career, which blossomed with the hugely successful independent thriller Cop Car. What are your expectations? Tell us in the comments.