“We want to be leaders but Italy has to make a choice” – Corriere.it

The name is simple: Leonardo. But it is perhaps the group that Italians have the most trouble understanding what it does. Compared with Enel and Eni, the other two giants who see the State as their main shareholder, it can be a puzzle. The first is the largest electricity company in the world, the second has to contend with the lords of Exxon and Chevron in the deepest industrial transformation in the world, one based on the energy transition. And the third? It is up to Leonardo not only to defend an undisputed world leadership in helicopters and an important position in aeronautics, but a large part of the concept of “defense” of a country in the third millennium depends on what in the minds of many has remained the former Finmeccanica. Translated: the digital, technological outpost placed to guard security which in this part of the millennium mean those impalpable walls made of sophisticated electronics, supercomputers, in a nutshell precisely “intelligent digital barriers” capable not only of defending but also preventing and anticipating any attacks. “Oh yes, we do a complicated job”, smiles Alessandro Profumo who has been leading the group for 4 years after having helped to create another giant, namely the most international bank based in Italy, Unicredit, and attempted to rescue Mps. “I understand the difficulty of understanding the complexity of a sector like ours, but if we want to guarantee solid and safe development for the industry and therefore for our growth, this is the moment”.

“Before you made the comparison with Eni and Enel, unlike them who have a specific competence at the heart of their business, for us at Leonardo, being a leader in helicopters, or aspiring to be one in airplanes, in space, means having a plurality of skills core. These skills must necessarily guarantee interconnection and interoperability. And this is possible thanks to electronics and digital technology ».

«Translated: it means having secure communications, artificial intelligence, supercomputing. Digital is not an application or a service technology but a foundation of our business. Plus the fact that while civilian services once descended from defense (the usual example of the Internet daughter of the Pentagon), now it happens that suggestions for defense come from the civilian ».

Is this because the big tech giants have become more powerful than what was once the military industry?

«Trivially, if yesterday a radar or a helicopter were sold, today the request is not simply for an aircraft but for a certain number of flight hours, or for monitoring a land, or for controlling a stretch of sea. Certainly through instruments such as radar but with a different content of technology and service. Just think of the revolution that is taking place in the Pentagon ».

What is the Pentagon doing about us?

«He no longer asks to have only a physical product (an airplane or a helicopter) but also the digital twin, capable of simulating and predicting the behavior of that technology under all conditions of use. It means having a technology capable of improving the production activity, the useful life of the product with predictive maintenance and the optimization of the conditions of use and its subsequent developments. And this will become the norm. That’s why these are the months in which we have to make choices ».

“The first is that you can’t do everything.”

An elegant way of saying that you are exiting some sectors?

“No, the realism of those who know that you can only be a great group if you have leadership recognized at least in Europe”.

He is referring to Oto Melara and Wass, you want to get out of the cannon sector …

«We asked ourselves a simple question: are we the best owners for those two companies? Are we the ones who can guarantee development and growth? Why do you look are companies that are doing well “.

But do they not fall within your company perimeter and therefore do you sell them?

“I repeat, the question from which we started was the opposite: are we the ones who can guarantee the development of healthy companies but which must grow at least in a European context?”.

Yes but this means moving the decision-making centers abroad maybe …

«I remind you that Italy is in Europe. Our history tells us that Italian companies can play for it. Agusta was born as a licensee of Bell and today produces the safest rotors and transmissions in the world, as well as an undisputed leadership in helicopters ».

However, the government that is your shareholder will not be happy …

“The government has the golden power. We can, as we have done, explain the meaning of our action which is inscribed in the Directive for the Industrial Defense Policy issued by the Ministry of Defense. At the same time we have in fact acquired an important stake in a German defense company, Hensoldt, which, being active in electronics, allows us to fulfill that role of national champion which must create value for the entire country-system as well as ensure it for the defense and security are our part ”.

Yes, but what does this actually mean?

«It means that we, and therefore our country, have the goal of being the first in the world in the helicopter sector; first in defense electronics in Europe and, to grow in the United States; protagonists of international cooperation programs in aeronautics; point of reference in space in Europe and in that large sector that is cybersecurity “.

Setting goals is one thing but reality?

“I’m only telling you two things that happened in the last two days. The US Navy has confirmed the order for 36 helicopters which brings the total to 104. We are the ones who train the American pilots, the Marines. The cyber security operations center of ESA’s European space resources is Leonardo. And we will be at the head of 19 European companies that will build the new Cyber ​​Security Operations Center (C-Soc) again for ESA ».

But all this also requires interlocutors at the government level. Who do you work best with? German or French?

“We are in the Space alliance with the French Thales, we have the German Hensoldt. But in the meantime I would also add the United Kingdom where we are leaders with Agusta Westland. Together with the British and Swedes we are developing the Tempest fighter ».

In competition with the Franco-German FCAS …

“Yes, but you see, there must be a multilateral approach in this sector. We cannot leave out Spain and Poland, for example. With Spain you cannot play who comes third, and Poland feels the pressure on the eastern borders ».

Given how we were treated in Afghanistan …

“Precisely. One thing is clear after Afghanistan, that the Europe of defense must begin to exist. Von der Leyen said it, Borrel said it. It is evident to Europeans. And this is why the country must also make choices. Taking into account that the basics are there. Leonardo means 23% of the Italian hi-tech. We had 13.4 billion in revenues in 2020 with 1.6 billion in investments. 9 thousand engineers, 4 thousand companies in the supply chain to work and grow, 50 thousand employees worldwide, of which 30 thousand in Italy. It seems to me that we can be optimistic about the role of our country, right? ”

