Forty-eight hours after the defeat in Kazan, Olimpia returns to the field, always away, again in Russia, against Zenit St. Petersburg who, on the other hand, have returned from a home game, won against Alba Berlin. Zenit and Olimpia are placed at the top of the table, divided by a single victory. Unfortunately, the conditions are not the best because the absence of Malcolm Delaney for the sixth consecutive race, is joined by the loss of Dinos Mitoglou (left foot) so even the long sector will play in an emergency situation. Added to this is the quality of the opponents: Zenit have won their last four games, at home they have only lost to Real Madrid, and the other two defeats have come against opponents such as CSKA Moscow and Barcelona. Curiously, it is the team that has played the fewest tight matches in the entire EuroLeague: after winning by one in Kazan on their debut, the next nine matches all ended with margins of more than six points. Among other things, the second and third EuroLeague coaches both for games won and coached in history, Ettore Messina and Javi Pascual, respectively.

NOTE – It will be played on Friday 19 November at 6:45 pm Italian time. Live on Sky Sport, Now Tv, and Eleven Sports.

COACH ETTORE MESSINA – “It will be a very difficult match against another excellent opponent. We come from a bad performance in Kazan and obviously we want to find cohesion, even if the loss of Dinos Mitoglou further complicates our task ”.

KYLE HINES – “We come from a bad game in Kazan, it was the worst game this year, but for this very reason we want to respond and play a good match against a very strong team, with talented players, who are playing very well especially at home. Our goal is to end this journey with a good match ”.

THE REFEREES – Robert Lottermoser (Germany), Juan Carlos Garcia (Spain), Robert Vyklicky (Rep. Ceka).

THE ZENIT – He boasts the longest active winning streak, four consecutive wins, and has yet to use injured point guard Shabazz Napier. Connor Frankamp was not affected by it because he is expressing at very high levels (9.0 points on average with 47.1% from three), but in general all the Zenit guards are expressing a high quality of play: Billy Baron (10.2 points on average) ) and even more Jordan Loyd, a EuroLeague veteran, 14.0 points per game, 3.5 assists, 61.7% from two. The long battery is equipped with tonnage (Arturas Gudaitis, 6.0 average points, 58.1% from two), extreme athleticism (Alex Poythress, 6.4 points, 4.3 rebounds per game), a center that also scores from outside (Jordan Mickey, 8.4 points, 5.0 rebounds per game) and a perimeter 4 like Mindaugas Kuzminskas (4.2 points per game, 35.7% from three). The small forward is Mateusz Ponitka, in his third season in St. Petersburg, a multipurpose player who captures 4.9 rebounds per game, distributes 3.2 assists per game and scores 5.4 points. Among the Russian players stand out Dmitry Kulagin, a shooter, but absent due to injury in the last two games, and winger Andrey Zubkov, 4.8 points per game and 42.1% from three.

PREVIOUS VS. ZENIT ST.PETERSBURG – There are only three of them and they all date back to the last three seasons. In 2019/20 the two teams faced each other only once, in Milan, with Olimpia 73-72 victory. There were 11 points and nine rebounds from Kaleb Tarczewski; 13 points by Vlado Micov. Last year, Olimpia won in Milan 82-76 with 14 points from Kevin Punter, 13 from Sergio Rodriguez, 12 from Malcolm Delaney. In the return, Zenit won 79-70 with 16 points from Kevin Pangos. In the Olimpia 16 points from Kevin Punter and 15 from Shavon Shields.

THE ZENIT CONNECTION – Mindaugas Kuzminskas spent two years in Milan, winning the Scudetto in 2018 and the Super Cup again in 2018. He played 44 EuroLeague games with Olimpia scoring 408 points. Arturas Gudaitis played three seasons in Milan, winning the 2018 Super Cup and Scudetto twice. He played 69 EuroLeague games in Milan with 701 points scored and 416 rebounds. Javi Pascual coached Dinos Mitoglou at Panathinaikos Athens.