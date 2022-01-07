“we want to rebuild our reputation” – Multiplayer.it

With a long post on the official blog of Bioware, General Manager Gary McKay spoke about the most important events of the past year and the future of the firm, which includes Mass Effect and Dragon Age, which has every intention of rebuild its reputation making games of the “best quality” possible.

McKay states that 2021 was another “busy year”, partly due to the pandemic that forced Bioware members to work remotely.

“We had to keep thinking about how to adapt to changing circumstances. But despite everything, it was an absolute joy to lead a studio with so many incredibly talented people, a team that always pushes the limits through innovation and a relentless pursuit of quality. “said McKay. “Continuing to work with the pressure of the global pandemic has not been easy. We have used new tools, processes and ways of communicating. We have all balanced personal time and work and each person is facing unique situations. The biggest challenge is represented by the ‘uncertainty of this situation, which makes people’s lives more difficult, as well as deciding on plans for the future. ”

In this sense Bioware is making some changes to his working regime, to offer more flexibility to employees. Like other studios, it will embrace a hybrid business model with some employees working in offices and others from home. Also new for new hires, who previously asked new employees to move to Austin or Edmonton, but now they can work wherever they are.

Dragon Age 4, an official artwork

However, 2021 also gave Bioware some satisfaction, with McKay citing in particular the success of Mass Effect: Legendary Edition. While as regards the future, the general manager explains that there is a lot of meat in the fire, starting with the new expansion of Star Wars: The Old Republic arriving in February, up to the new chapters of Dragon Age and Mass Effect currently in development.

Regarding the latter, McKay among other things suggests fans to carefully examine the teaser published last November on the occasion of N7 Day, since it hides some clues. As for Dragon Age, McKay reiterates that this is a single player focused game where “choices matter”.

Finally, McKay talks about his responsibilities as Bioware’s general manager and how the firm plans to rebuild its reputation.

“We are focused on rebuilding the trust of fans and the community in us and we intend to do so by offering the types of games we are known for and making sure they are of the highest possible quality“said McKay.” Our mission is “Create worlds with adventures and conflicts that inspire you to become the hero of your own story.” We want the launch of our games to be a milestone for the gaming industry. We want every game to get the kind of reaction we’ve seen with Mass Effect Legendary Edition. We believe we have the right people, the right creative focus and EA support to deliver on that promise. ”

