‘We wash them only when needed’

“If you see dirt on them, wash them otherwise it’s useless,” said Kutcher, raising a lot of comments. Many of them joking and ironic (memes starring the two actors little addicted to the shower are multiplying like loaves and fishes), some even critical of these unusual hygiene habits.

The couple of actors, as he stated, usually wash completely only when necessary, a routine that is followed both for themselves and for their children, aged 6 and 4. Engaged since 2012 and married since 2015, the couple have two children: Wyatt Isabelle and Dimitri Portwood, born in 2014 and 2016 respectively.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis they talked about their hygiene habits on a podcast and their revelations went viral.

The hygienic habits of Kutcher and Kunis



deepening





Mila Kunis, the most beautiful photos of the actress

Ashton Kutcher stressed that basic hygiene is absolutely followed and widely satisfied. He explained that he washes his armpits and private parts on a daily basis.

Loading... Advertisements

After the gym, however, he said that his habit is to rinse his face to remove the salt from the sweat.

Mila Kunis also delved into the matter, revealing her “beauty routine”, stripped down: the actress washes her face twice a day, period.

And he also spoke of his childhood: his personal history would seem inextricably linked to current hygiene habits.

“I didn’t have hot water as a child so I didn’t shower often,” Kunis said.

Born in 1983 in Černivci – a city in the Ukraine of the same name in Oblast, in Northern Bucovina, in the western region of the country – hot water was not something to be taken for granted, quite the contrary. This thing indelibly marks those who experience it on their own skin, as in fact the Ukrainian naturalized American actress and model wanted to emphasize.

“Even when I became a mother, I never washed my babies every day. Not even when they were babies “, continued the actress who won the Mastroianni award in Venice and was nominated for the Golden Globe and SAG Awards for Best Supporting Actress for the film. Black Swan.

However, despite this latest statement by Mila Kunis relating to her childhood in Ukraine without hot water should certainly not give rise to ironies, the network is running wild: memes follow one another on social networks, with Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis protagonists of skits whose fil rouge is that of bad smells.

Some even argue that Kunis’s role in the film that earned Natalie Portman the Oscar for Best Actress was therefore spot on. It was Lily, the Black Swan.