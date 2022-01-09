“We were able to prove it in a difficult moment! We did it after the draw”

Juventus defender Mattia De Sciglio spoke to Dazn after the victory against Roma. These are his words:

“There is all the happiness of a very important victory, above all for how it came out. We entered badly in the second half and immediately took two goals but then we brought out the character team. We have to show it right away, even in the first half we came out after the Roma goal. Now let’s enjoy the victory that there is the Super Cup “.

“More than ever we have to put this on wants in all games because it is the extra weapon to reach the teams in front. Taking two goals in a row at the beginning of the second half is a big blow. You come back cold and it is not the first time this has happened to us, we woke up with the 3-2 and we started playing again. I was hoping that the penalty wouldn’t whistle, I didn’t realize at natural speed, I hoped for the qualities of Szczesny who saved us as in the first leg and my goal was useful to bring home the victory “.

“Against theInter Juve will be needed in the last minutes, they are a great opponent and the first trophy of the season will be up for grabs, which is a goal for us and despite the absentees we will have to make efforts all together “ concluded De Sciglio.