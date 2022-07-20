Actress Luana Piovani recalled her relationship with actor Rodrigo Santoro in an interview with Veja magazine. The two dated for three years in the late 1990s and the relationship came to an end after the actress was spotted kissing an ex-boyfriend.

— I was 22 years old, I had been in a relationship for three years, I was unhappy. But we were Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie from Brazil. Wherever we passed, violins played. I didn’t know what to do with it and, performing a play in Bahia, I found an old love again. I didn’t go back to his bed, or say “baby, I love you”, as they did to me. My only regret is that this tattoo stayed on Rodrigo,” he said.

Luana and Rodrigo started dating in 1997. Two years later, they had a romantic couple in the soap opera “Suave Poiso” (1999), and the relationship gained media proportions. In the carnival of the year 2000, the actress was caught kissing with businessman Christiano Rangel.

In the long interview with the magazine, the 45-year-old actress talked about several topics, such as the “BBB”, which in the last edition had the presence of Pedro Scooby, Luana’s ex-husband and father of her three children, Bem, Liz and Sun. The actress revealed that she would participate in the reality, but pointed out some requirements.

‘Only if you made millions and for ten days at the most.’ Walk in, set Rome on fire, take a shower, put on a gloss and leave,” she said. — Pedro didn’t consult me. If he had, he might have told her to go. He is a big wave surfer and has become more popular.

Away from Brazil for four years, living in the Cascais region of Portugal, he claimed to have left the country out of fear and insecurity. He also revealed that he did not regret supporting the Lava-Jato operation and Judge Sergio Moro, but recalled not having supported Jair Bolsonaro.

“Wrong is wrong. As they say, Brazilians should be studied. In 2018, he chose the worst options and made the current president the savior of the country. I don’t have that little stone in my pocket, I voted for Marina Silva. Now, they are putting the one who was condemned as the savior. I don’t vote for either one,” Luana said, referring to Bolsonaro and Lula.