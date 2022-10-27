“We were kindred spirits”: This surprising confession from Tom Felton about Emma Watson

It’s a relationship that sparks a lot of speculation among fans of the Harry Potter saga: Are Tom Felton and Emma Waston a couple or just very good friends? In his memoirs published on October 13, 2022, the actor finally confides in his relationship with the young woman.

Emma Watson and Tom Felton meet for the first time during the filming of the first part of Harry Potter, Harry Potter at the Sorcerer’s Stonereleased in 2001. While they are respectively aged ten and thirteen, the two actors grow up together, becoming very close over the eight feature films and successes of the saga signed JK Rowling.

A closeness that arouses the curiosity of fans, who then hope to see the friendship of Emma Watson and Tom Felton evolve to the stage of romance. In his memoirs entitled Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard, published on October 13,actor opens up about his relationship with the young woman and responds to rumors about a potential romance.

“We were kindred spirits”

In his work, of which Emma Watson, a graduate in English Literature at Brown University, write the preface, Tom Felton recalls early speculation that he was romantically involved with the actress: “Rumors started to abound that there was more to our relationship than we let on. I denied that I loved him that way, but the truth was different. My girlfriend at the time has it all. immediately knew there was something unsaid between us. I remember using the old familiar phrase ‘I love her like a sister’. But there was more than that.”

Also, the actor recalls their first meeting and admits to having always felt something special towards his playing partner. “I’ve always had a secret love for Emma, but maybe not the way people would like to hear it”, writes Tom Felton. “That doesn’t mean there were never any sparks between us. There certainly were, just at different times.”, he continues. However, the clarifications provided by the actor will not satisfy the desires of fans of the saga: “I don’t think I was in love with Emma, but i loved and admired him as a person in a way that i could never explain to anyone else…. We were kindred spirits. I know for sure that I will always be there for Emma and she will always be there for me too.” A very fusional relationship but certainly not romantic, therefore.