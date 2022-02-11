We Westerners, defenders of democracy but not at home

by Roberto Iannuzzi *

A strange phenomenon of cognitive dissonance grips the West. We stand as defenders of democracy against the overbearing return of “authoritarian regimes” such as Russia And Chinabut our governments do nothing to defend democratic values ​​in our home.

Last December Joe Bidenpresident of the leading country of the “free world”, called a “Summit for Democracy” which brought together heads of government, members of civil society, and the inevitable private sector, to “define an agenda for democratic renewal and face, through collective action, the greatest threats that loom over today’s democracies ”. The impression that the event has aroused, however, is that of a clumsy attempt to put together a patched-up front of countries to oppose Moscow and Beijing in a sort of ideological crusade led by Washington. The one between the United States and the Russo-Chinese front, gradually more compact also thanks to the improvised American actions, it is a geopolitical opposition which has nothing to do with democracy.

Meanwhile, the data indicate that it is the US and its allies that have the greatest responsibility in the global crisis of democracies of the last decade. The emergency comes from within. The recent protest movement arose in Canada (and elsewhere) is just the latest example of a malaise that has exploded several times in almost all Western countries, which precedes the current crisis triggered by Covid-19, and which by no means has exclusively health connotations.

The crisis of the 2008 it was a turning point. The austerity measures (of which the most disadvantaged and least responsible for the collapse have borne the greatest burden), the growing inequalities, the increase in corruption, the increasingly uncontrolled power of multinationals and large economic groups, the spectacularization of the process electoral, they emptied democracy from within. Faced with the unstoppable deterioration of the economic and social climate, the ruling elites reacted by resorting to a single scheme: the logic of the emergency, and the demonization of dissent. Faced with the economic emergency, those who disagreed with the official austerity narrative were branded a “populist”. Faced with the health emergency, the “need for austerity” melted like snow in the sun, but this time those who disagree with the official narrative are branded as “No vax”.

The demonstrations taking place in Canada are emblematic of this process. Fate like a movement of truckers against the vaccination obligation imposed on them to cross the border, they have swelled, involving farmers, workers and ordinary people, to the point that about a third of Canadians now support the protest, according to a recent poll. Among those who do not support it, many still consider it legitimate.

It should be noted that the discontent is directed against the draconian health measures imposed by the government, but it is not a priori against vaccines, arguing rather freedom of choice (many of the truckers are vaccinated). Multiethnic and multicultural in its composition (organizers include a Jew and a mestizo woman), the protest includes many of those “Essential workers” who remained exposed on the front lines during the most acute epidemic phase, and who suffer the growing inequalities caused by the political choices aimed at countering the pandemic. Except for some sporadic excesses, the dissent was expressed in an orderly and civilized manner.

This did not stop the Canadian premier Justin Trudeau to demonize the movement by defining it as a “marginal minority”, moreover anti-Semitic, racist, homophobic and sometimes violent, which “it blocks our economy and our democracy“.

For its part, the former governor of the Canadian Central Bank Mark Carney wrote that it is time to re-establish the law by putting an end to the “sedition in Ottawa”. Carney is among other things a leading exponent of the World Economic Forum, whose director and founder Klaus Schwab boasted in 2017 that, thanks to young leaders like Trudeau trained by his organization, “we penetrate governments“.

Now, one may disagree with the protest of Canadian truckers, but statements like those of Trudeau and Carney seem not worthy of Democratic leaders. If such demonstrations are a threat to democracy, one may wonder why Canada, along with all Western democracies, argued in the 2014 the much more violent protest in Piazza Maidan a Kiev, actually infiltrated by neo-Nazi extremists, which it openly aimed to overthrow a corrupt but still democratically elected government. But this is just one example. One might also wonder how Biden, the organizer of the recent Democracy Summit, is supporting the absolute monarchies of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates in their bloody military campaign in Yemen which, in the total silence of the media, is exacerbating the most serious crisis. international humanitarian aid in recent years.

Before looking spasmodically around us in search of alleged external threats to our democracies, it would therefore be the case with tidy up our houseamong other things also to have greater credibility on the international scene.

* Author of the book “If Washington loses control. Crisis of American unipolarity in the Middle East and in the world “(2017).

