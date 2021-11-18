Singers Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello broke up after two years of relationship. They announced it together on their respective Instagram accounts

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello broke up after two years of relationship.

The two singers shared the news of their breakup last night (November 17), releasing a joint statement on their respective Instagram profiles.

In a story, shared by both, we read the following statement:

“Hey guys, we have decided to end our romantic relationship, but the love we feel for each other as people is stronger than ever. “

«We started our story as best friends and now we will continue to be best friends. We have both always appreciated your support from the very beginning and will continue to do so. Camila and Shawn ».

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello: the timeline of their relationship

Mendes, 23, and Cabello, 24, met when they first collaborated in 2015, when they released their first song. I Know What You Did Last Summer.

However, the two began dating seriously only in June 2019, shortly after the release of their hit single Señorita.

In an interview last year with James Corden, Shawn Mendes reacted to a 2015 video in which he denied that there was any tender between him and Camila.

“We’re just good friends,” he said in the clip. But discussing it with Corden, the singer then said: “It took me three years to realize and admit that I was completely in love with her, but now I noticed that it was obvious enough as it could be read on my face. ‘

The separation between Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello comes like a bolt from the blue.

In fact, no one expected that things between them would no longer work.

On the red carpet at the Met Gala last September and during their public outings the two seemed absolutely close-knit, and the latest couple photo published on Instagram on Halloween seems to portray two young people happy and in love.

At the moment it is not yet known what the reasons for this separation were. But both Shawn and Camila are pretty private people, then it is unlikely that we will know more about what happened.