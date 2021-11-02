“we will create something in the gaming field”, the words of the CEO Satya Nadella – Nerd4.life

Metaverse is one of the most talked about terms in this last period, especially after Meta (ex-Facebook Inc.) declared its intention to focus heavily on this reality. Will Microsoft be outdone? Speaking for the side Xbox of the company, CEO Satya Nadella said something will be done.

Through Bloomberg, we can read that Microsoft CEO’s words: “You can absolutely expect that we will create something in the gaming field. If you take Halo as a video game, it’s a metaverse. Minecraft is a metaverse, and so is Microsoft Flight Simulator. In a sense, these products are 2D nowadays, but the question is, ‘can you take these realities to a fully 3D world?’; we absolutely have plans for that. ”

What does all this mean? For the moment we have no idea. The concept of a Metaverse, in practice, has not yet been clearly defined: even Meta has only presented the first steps in this direction, precisely through Horizon Home. Microsoft will likely take its time to define a gaming strategy for the metaverse.

Will other companies also follow this path soon?