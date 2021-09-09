“we will defend the presumption of innocence”

Johnny Depp-San Sebastian Film Festival has announced plans to present the Donostia Award to Johnny Depp, and it has sparked an uproar.

Who criticized Johnny Depp’s Donostia Award choice?

Among the critics was a group of Spanish directors who said they were “very surprised” by the fact that Depp receives the award. “This speaks very badly of the festival and its leadership and conveys a terrible message to the public: ‘It doesn’t matter if you are an abuser, as long as you are a good actor'”, Cristina Andreu, president of the Spanish Association of Female Filmmakers and Audiovisual Media he told the Associated Press.

The response of José Luis Rebordinos, director of San Sebastian

“First of all, as director and maximum manager of the Festival, I would like to reaffirm our commitment in the fight against inequalities, abuse of power and violence against women”.

Johnny Depp-San Sebastian: and more

“In a period like the present one, in which lynching on social media is widespread, we will always defend two principles at the basis of our culture and our laws: the presumption of innocence and the right to be reintegrated into society. Based on the confirmed information we have available, Johnny Depp is not under arrest, accused or convicted of any form of assault or violence against women. We repeat: he is not charged by any authority in any jurisdiction, nor is he condemned, for any form of violence against women ”.

Respect for women

“As the director and the person who holds the utmost responsibility for the festival, I would like to reaffirm our commitment to fighting inequality, abuse of power and violence against women. In addition to respecting the commitments acquired in the Charter for the Equality and Inclusion of Women in Cinema, the festival has consciously promoted the presence of professionals at the top of its departments ”. The San Sebastián International Film Festival will be held from 17 to 25 September 2021.

