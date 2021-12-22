“We will face Napoli in this way”

Thiago Motta, coach of the Spice, on the eve of the match against Naples, thus intervened on the official channels of the club, in a press conference, on the challenge to the team of Luciano Spalletti:

On the challenge with Napoli:

“I expect the best possible Napoli, even if some important players are not playing. At this level, anyone who enters can maintain the level of the team and we have seen it against Milan. We will face the game in our own way, it will be nice to play against a team of great value, built to fight for the championship. We will see what we will be able to do “.

Will the Maradona be full?

“Better. Playing games like this is beautiful and to be at this level we have to control the emotional state, it is very important. When we talk about a team we talk about many things but the head counts a lot for me. It is an important moment, we need to understand where we are and at what level we are at this moment ”.

Spezia at +3 from the relegation zone. Will the salvation fee be lower than 40 points?

“For the moment, yes, that’s what the numbers say. During a championship, however, anything can happen. We have seen in recent years teams that start very strong but then drop and have difficulty keeping themselves in Serie A, we have seen teams that start and after ten days they seem to win the championship and in the end do not even make it to the Europa League. It’s a championship like this, with this level anything can happen and it’s up to us to keep giving our all, work our best and take advantage of the matches to bring home points ”.

Domenico Visone