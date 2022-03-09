we will fight to the end – Corriere.it

Of Andrea Nicastro, sent to Dnipro

The president, a successful former actor, turned out to be the true soul of the resistance against the invasion of the Moscow troops. And now he’s become something of a national hero

It takes courage to be Volodymyr Zelensky. Whenever he goes out to the courtyard of his Kiev bunker to record a video-selfie, risks that a Russian missile will incinerate it. Whenever he calls the Russian president the madman, the criminal, the new Hitler, he infuriates the Kremlin tenant even more. Whenever he points the finger at the western sloth of those who protest and do not fight, of those who do not want to guarantee them the no-fly zone over Ukrainian skies, he offends the leaders of the only countries that could give him a hand.

Zelensky, the beard and dark circles of those who suffer like the whole country, was instrumental in surviving two weeks of war. If he had done as Ashraf Ghani last August in Kabul, if he had accepted the ride offered by the Americans, if he hadn’t entered Ukrainians’ mobile phones several times a day with his anti-institutional messages, the story would have been different. Now we would be here to judge Ukraine’s defeat by implosion. Why should it go, according to Moscow and according to almost everyone who looked to the fragile Ukraine of political quarrels, of corruption, of the currents established more by the financing of the oligarchs than by ideas. Instead Zelensky remained, he an actor, without even the muscles of the gym, held up his head. Nobody betrayed him, nobody questioned his leadership. If he was killed, ousted today, the legend of him would survive him. For this reason, it seems, the Russian negotiating team is considering leaving him in office, but on Moscow’s terms. Zelensky has to be bent to collapse Ukraine.

The actor became president because he played the role of a professor elected president on TV for a video stolen in the classroom that went viral on social media. Zelensky is holding the country together because his videos are viral. From fictional success to real, very high ratings. The president with the military green T-shirt has an excellent team of ghost writers, a team that takes care of his social outings that deserves an award every day, but above all he has the courage to be Zelensky. The man or the character does not matter, now one. Healthy, passionate, direct, one of us. Not a brainy, not a macho, not a scrooge, his charm of being an ordinary man that in the decisive moment does the right, heroic thing. There is no political school that can teach you to be Zelensky, you have to be born there.

Only yesterday President Zelensky was an actor, diplomat and tribune. In the morning, as the snow fell, recorded a video of her, with the front camera of the mobile phone, and he bareheaded that he complains because this is the spring that this year is Ukraine’s turn, but – and winks to get out of the metaphor – we will win. Diplomatic moment at lunchtime. In an interview with American TV Abcsaid he was willing to discuss Vladimir Putin’s requests. All: Donbass, Crimea and NATO membership. But I am ready for dialogue, not for capitulation he clarified. We can find a compromise on the territories occupied during this invasion and on the pseudo-republics of Donbass not recognized by anyone but Russia. We just have to decide how these territories will live. Even on joining the Zelensky Atlantic Alliance as a possibility, as always has been the case. I cooled down the matter a long time ago after realizing that NATO unwilling to accept Ukraine. So if it were to save lives, to stop the carnage, to restore peace, it could also be put down in black and white.

In the evening, the tribunal moment of the hero president arrived in video link with the British Parliament. He drew heavily from Shakespeare and Churchill as any screenwriter would. Between being or not being we have chosen to exist and live. We will fight to the end, by sea and by land. We will fight in the forests, in the fields and on the roads. The classroom applauded him standing up. Majority and opposition completely conquered and Westminster shouted Slava Ukraini, glory to Ukraine.