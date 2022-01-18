“We will fight to the end to win the Champions League”

Leonardo Bonucci load up your teammates, set your seasonal goals and issue a warning to the big names in europep football. “We want to take a place in the Champions League and we will fight until the end to win this year’s one – the words of the Juventus defender to Juventus Channel microphones -. Last year we showed that Juve are still hungry and that they are there in dry matches. ”

“Last year we left the Scudetto aside but we won two cups (Coppa Italia and Supercoppa Italiana, ed) – he added – and we gave an answer to those who said we were no longer hungry: it was the demonstration that in the races Juve is dry “.

The bianconero was included in the FIFA Fifro Men’s World 11. “What does this recognition mean for me? It means for the umpteenth time to be recognized by colleagues, which is the most beautiful and important thing in this job. They recognize the importance of what do on the pitch, it’s always something more. It was a wonderful 2021, between the European championship and qualification for the Champions League with Juve, as well as the start of the new season. Great year for me, when the numbers speak, there is little to add “.

With the national team there is a World Cup to be won. “I do not forget a single second of what happened at Wembley with the triumph at the European Championship and now we will concentrate on the commitments in March: the goal is to go to Qatar, it would be a great victory for everyone”.