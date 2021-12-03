World

we will finally find out who the Professor is

La Casa di Carta, previews regarding The Professor: in these final episodes we will discover who this character really is.

La Casa di Carta, previews on the final episodes: The Professor great protagonist.

Really missing very little upon the arrival of Volume 2 the beloved Spanish series on Netflix; only a few hours separate the spectators from the grand finale of the series conceived by Álex Pina.

The Paper House, for some years now it has become a real media phenomenon, and is therefore preparing to conclude its epic ride with these latest episodes, ready to leave all spectators stunned.

Ahead of the last few episodes, some juicy ones are coming up now advances regarding The Professor, one of the most significant characters of the Netflix original series: Here’s what it is.

La Casa di Carta, we will find out who the Professor really is

It has now been almost five years since the plan for a ‘ambitious robbery at the Fábrica Nacional de Moneda y Timbre, in Madrid, it began; From 2017 to present, the episode-by-episode series has shown such quality that it has earned millions of viewers around the world.

During a recent press conference organized to celebrate the finale of the series with great fanfare, the same creator Álex Pina revealed some juicy sneak peeks regarding these latest episodes. Many surprises are expected for this grand finale, as well as adrenaline.

“For me it is the best season: we will reassemble all the pieces of the puzzle, we will make a journey through the entire House of Paper and we will return to the origins discovering a lot of things, even who the Professor really is explains Pina, greatly increasing the enthusiasm of all the spectators.

Me tooactor who plays the role of the character, Álvaro Morte, he inevitably commented on the path that will close the Professor’s narrative arc. Already from the trailer we have seen how, unlike the previous times, this time The Professor is deployed in the front line with the gang, to take part in the final war.

This particular situation will allow the audience to discover the true nature of the character, further characterizing him. “The Professor may look like a robot, but I love it when he shows his humanity. He is a human being who also makes mistakes and it is precisely this aspect that we will deepen in the finale explains Death.

The anticipations for the end of the Professor: the character will show his true nature.

There will therefore be drama in these final episodes, which will also focus on characters who have already left the scene, marking the return of Berlin, Tatiana and Rafael.

The Volume 2 of the fifth season will be available on Netflix starting December 3 and will consist of five episodes lasting about 50/55 minutes each.

