The midfielder of the Lazio, Danilo Cataldi, spoke at the press conference in place of Maurizio Sarri on the eve of the match against Naples. Here is what is highlighted:

Serie A debut in 2015 against Napoli

“I remember well, we lost 1-0. It was a great emotion, 7 years have passed and so many things have happened. I don’t think I have changed compared to the past, maybe now I have more confidence and more continuity. I want to become a fundamental player for Lazio. We now live in the present, tomorrow we will go to Naples to try to impose our game as we did in Moscow. I saw the team well against Juventus too, then the episodes changed the address of the match. “

PHOTO: Getty – Cataldi Lazio

What weight do you give to Napoli-Lazio?

“An important weight, it’s a tough match. Napoli together with Milan is the team that has played the best football. We are in a moment of growth as we have said many times, but I think we are at 50% -60% of what we can become. Have not Lazio won in Naples for 6 years? I remember it, it was a game from inside or outside ”.

Lazio’s goal?

“My team-mates and I think game after game. With Sarri, after 5 years, our ideas are upset. It is clear that we cannot set long-term goals. We have to think about everyday life.”



