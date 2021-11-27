“We will go to Naples to try to impose our game”
The midfielder of the Lazio, Danilo Cataldi, spoke at the press conference in place of Maurizio Sarri on the eve of the match against Naples. Here is what is highlighted:
Serie A debut in 2015 against Napoli
“I remember well, we lost 1-0. It was a great emotion, 7 years have passed and so many things have happened. I don’t think I have changed compared to the past, maybe now I have more confidence and more continuity. I want to become a fundamental player for Lazio. We now live in the present, tomorrow we will go to Naples to try to impose our game as we did in Moscow. I saw the team well against Juventus too, then the episodes changed the address of the match. “
What weight do you give to Napoli-Lazio?
“An important weight, it’s a tough match. Napoli together with Milan is the team that has played the best football. We are in a moment of growth as we have said many times, but I think we are at 50% -60% of what we can become. Have not Lazio won in Naples for 6 years? I remember it, it was a game from inside or outside ”.
Lazio’s goal?
“My team-mates and I think game after game. With Sarri, after 5 years, our ideas are upset. It is clear that we cannot set long-term goals. We have to think about everyday life.”