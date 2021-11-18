We will go to the second Moon of the Earth, and we are almost ready

Kamo’oalewa is a small asteroid that travels together with the Earth around the Sun and that we could consider our second satellite together with the Moon. It measures little more than a basketball court and it is very likely that its origin is precisely the Moon, that is, it could have detached in ancient times, remaining partially trapped between the earth’s gravity and the solar one.

Its name in Hawaiian means “celestial body that oscillates” and we discovered it on April 27, 2016 thanks to the PAN-STARRS telescope located in Hawaii.

NASA / JPL-Caltech

Regarding its lunar origin, it is a theory that has been talked about a lot lately and that was formulated following the study of its light spectrum which for many years has been a mystery and has only recently been compared with rocks collected during the Apollo missions.

Astronomers note that the near-Earth asteroids 2020 PN1, 2020 PP1 and 2020 KZ2 all have very similar orbits to Kamo’oalewa, so they could have come from the same lunar impact event or they could even have been part of a common body that later became itself. further split.

Now the Chinese Space Agency is planning a robotic mission to reach it and collect samples from its surface. The mission should be called ZhengHe and according to rumors it should start in 2024.

