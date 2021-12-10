“We will have to play as a provincial at Penzo”

The Juventus coach: “A strange away match, we mustn’t make a mistake with our mental approach”

After qualifying as first in the standings in the Champions League group, the Juventus he has to dive back into the championship in search of the winning streak Massimiliano Allegri. The calendar includes the icy trip to Penzo against Venice by Zanetti: “It will be a strange match, with a narrow pitch and an excellent team – he commented on the eve -. We will have to play as a provincial, putting the same determination and clarity. The boys know the importance of the match and will not make a mistake in the approach “.

THE WORDS IN CONFERENCE

What is Juventus’ next step?

The match against Venice which will be complicated because they score a lot at home and only with Inter did they not succeed. It is a team that plays and wants redemption after the defeat against Verona, as well as the motivations to do a feat against Juventus. We will have to play on an equal footing with them in mentality and on the physical level: if we put ourselves on the same level, the technical qualities will make the difference.

How are De Sciglio and McKennie?

De Sciglio is fine, McKennie on the other hand is not yet and will rejoin next week. Arthur arrived late for training and will not be called up. Ramsey is absent.

Are three important games to heal the ones to come?

We have to do better in the realization percentages, we are far below the average. We have to be more lucid and bad under the door. To score a goal you need to create five chances, too many for Juventus. Against Venice it’s a risky match if we don’t play it well, but I think the boys understand the difficulties and we will certainly do well.

Will the 4-2-3-1 meet again?

If De Sciglio plays, Cuadrado will be moved further forward with Bernardeschi on the left, where he does better because he is freer in movement.

How’s Dybala doing?

He trained with the team and is available.

Is an apprenticeship season or a loan to play better for Kaio Jorge?

We haven’t thought about a loan for him. Slowly it will have its own space and will play with us.

Did you have any signs of concern from the match against Venice?

The seasonal trend this year said this. We have to give a signal as a performance, I want a high level race physically, technically and mentally.

What will it be like to play at Penzo?

It is a field that no one knows about this team, perhaps only Chiellini and I played there. The field is small, you arrive by ferry, it’s a strange trip. You have to play as a provincial because otherwise you risk getting hurt. It seems like a stadium where everything without spaces, the ball is always in play and fast. Venezia then plays well and I congratulate Zanetti.

How can Pellegrini’s growth be explained?

He wanted to stay at Juventus and has grown a lot. He is a valid alternative to Alex Sandro and he can still improve.

Does the leadership in the Champions League give you confidence for the run-up to Italy?

I’m sorry for the eliminations of Milan and Atalanta, they had difficult groups. Our leadership is a satisfaction, but our heads are now only on the championship where we are clearly behind. We need to restore stability to the standings.