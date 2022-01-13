It will be the favorite hairstyle of many women and will accompany us throughout the year.

As the days go by, 2022 continues to bring some wonderful news.

January, in fact, is considered the month of rebirth, of those good intentions that we will regularly struggle to carry out, of desires to be realized and also of changes to make.

The stars also contribute in this period. In fact, those who consult the horoscope will surely know that January will be a golden month for these 3 zodiac signs that will be overwhelmed by money and luck thanks to Jupiter.

Dedicating more time to a better life is certainly one of the most popular wishes for 2022. So, in addition to the classic “post-holiday” diet and the promise to do more physical activity to keep fit and recover a great physique, also the look wants its part.

We eliminate the superfluous and opt for practical and versatile garments. The same goes for shoes that will be comfortable but always classy. We had already talked about the most beautiful shoes of winter 2022. Here they are, with very comfortable heels they are becoming popular even among the over 50s and it’s a shame not to buy at least one pair.

As for the hair, the trends give vent to the imagination thanks to a succession of simply fabulous cuts and colors.

The mission behind every haircut of the hairdresser, of course, is to “rejuvenate” the appearance and bring out beauty and femininity from every woman.

So, is it possible to rejuvenate all of a sudden with just one hairstyle? We had already talked about it by proposing these 2 wonderful cuts, perfect even for over 60s.

Attention, however, also to the cut that we are about to reveal because it will be among the most loved of the year.

In fact, we will hear a lot about this fabulous haircut 2022, comfortable and saucy rejuvenates the face of every woman

We are talking about the “messy bob”, a variant of the classic bob (the long bob) that promises to rejuvenate in no time.

The messy bob looks like a scaled and disheveled medium-long cut. Frame every face to perfection. However, it is particularly suitable for those with thick hair, due to the scaling. The latter offer a beautiful game made up of shapes and movements. At the same time, the cut is comfortable and easy to manage.

Just dry your hair even with a hairdryer to have a disheveled and carefree effect. For more defined movements it is recommended to use a little wax on the lengths, to accentuate the ends. Or a speaker to create more volume.

This cut tends to easily hide expression lines behind a sexy and feminine hair. Fringe lovers can easily combine it with this cut, perhaps opting for a wide and long tuft.

And that’s why we’ll be hearing a lot about this fabulous 2022 haircut, comfortable and cheeky that rejuvenates every woman’s face.