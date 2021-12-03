“We will make it difficult for Putin to invade the country” – Corriere.it

from Giuseppe Sarcina

After December 6, the virtual meeting between the American and Russian presidents. Objective: to “cool down” the new Ukrainian crisis. In the meantime, however, videos of military movements are circulating online

The virtual summit between Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin you should keep after December 6th. From Moscow, Yuri Ushakov, the Kremlin’s foreign policy adviser, said that “the details on the precise date and time are being finalized with the American counterpart”. Objective of the interview: to «cool down» the new Ukrainian crisis. In the meantime, however, they are circulating on the network new videos on the movements of Russian vehicles towards the eastern border of Ukraine. Notably a clip posted on Tik Tok resumes the slow march of a freight train loaded with trucks and military jeeps.

Of course, caution is always needed, but the images seem to confirm the satellite footage in the possession of American intelligence showing the massive mobilization of infantry units, tanks, missile batteries. The Russians deny any aggressive intention, they limit themselves to observing that “normal exercises have been underway since 1 December” in the area closest to the border. About 10 thousand soldiers would be involved. The dialogue between the two capitals, therefore, proceeds in tears. State Secretary Antony Blinken has just returned from a series of intense talks with the Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrov. The Kremlin’s request is dry: Ukraine must never join NATO

The US administration is putting it together a series of “comprehensive and significant” initiatives to make it more difficult for Vladimir Putin to invade Ukraine: said Joe Biden, assuring that he is in constant contact with European partners on Kiev. But what is the US strategy instead? Let’s see by points.

USA and Ukraine strengthen ties Biden and Blinken have significantly strengthened ties with Kiev. Since 2014 forward, Washington has always guaranteed massive arms supplies to Ukraine, forced to leave Crimea to Russia and the Donbass to militiamen actively supported by Moscow. It is a process that began with Obama and did not stop with Trump. In total, they make $ 4.9 billion in military aid. This year the package is worth $ 400 million.

A strategic partnership treaty The Biden government, however, has gone a long way politically. In last September Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenski was received by Biden at the White House. On that occasion the two leaders signed a new formulation of the Charter of Ukraine-Us Strategic Partnership which strengthens the mutual commitments foreseen in the first version signed in 2008.

What’s in the document Reading the document helps to understand Zelenski’s confident, almost arrogant attitude. In essence, the United States undertakes to “support” the independence and “territorial sovereignty” of Ukraine. In return they get cooperation on energy and security. Translated: an extra antenna for American intelligence right on the border with Russia.

How it applies in practice Now the problem is the concrete application from the . Ukrainians are betting on the deterrence effect. But the Americans have to prove they are serious. Will the threat of “never-before-seen economic sanctions” be enough to hold back Putin?

Biden does not set a “red line” not to be crossed For now, Blinken has been very careful not to make the recurring mistake of setting a and has never evoked a possible American intervention.

Biden and the taboo of the military option Biden is completely allergic to any military expedition. He has no intention of opening a front in Ukraine. On the contrary, he continues to imagine the “stabilization” of relations with Russia. But at this point it will be up to him to pick up the dossier and go back to negotiating directly with Putin.