we will make the operation difficult for Putin

The alarm was raised, raised by some media: theRussian army he would come up with a plan for an eventual one invasion ofUkraine. This is what the German newspaper writes – for example Bild, citing a senior NATO intelligence source in today’s edition. The plan would foresee «to attack from the south, from the east and from the north, and in a ‘maximal’ scenario to lead 2/3 of Ukraine under the control of Russia“. “Even the city of Kiev could end up in the crosshairs of PutinIs the fear of experts according to the tabloid. The attack would be carried out «at the end of January, beginning of February if the Kremlin felt strong enough for the operation.

The president of the United States, Joe Biden, he assured that he is coordinating with his allies in Europe to make it “very difficult” for Russia to consider attacking Ukraine. “What I’m doing is putting together what I think will be the most comprehensive and meaningful set of initiatives to make it very, very difficult to Putin forge ahead and do what people are worried about doing, ”Biden told reporters. at the White House. It is reported there Cnn.

175,000 Russian soldiers ready to be mobilized

In his article, Bild claims to have learned important details about the strategic invasion plans, news leaked by NATO and the secret service circuits. The Kremlin has not yet decided whether to implement the program or not, but in fact they are on alert 175,000 Russian soldiers. The Russian position would be geared to unleashing a war if Ukraine were not to abandon its plans to recapture Russian-occupied Donbas and Russian-annexed Crimea. Not only that: NATO should also “guarantee” that Ukraine will not become never a member of the alliancea, by withdrawing the arsenals of weapons allegedly located in Ukraine to prevent a war in the region. Putin appears to be serious. The US secretary of state Antony Blinken warned Wednesday that Russian plans ranged from “efforts to destabilize Ukraine from within until large-scale military operations“.

Russian forces have capabilities in place along the Ukraine border to carry out a swift and immediate invasion, including erecting supply lines such as medical units and fuel that could sustain a drawn-out conflict, two sources tell CNN. https://t.co/FQKnltfvlB – CNN (@CNN) December 3, 2021

The worrying transfers of troops

Russia’s plans for a war against Ukraine would be known by mid-October, according to Bild. The US foreign intelligence service, the CIA, intercepted them from Russian military communications, first informing its government, which in turn notified NATO in November. The first to talk about it was the “Washington Post“According to a senior official, those attack plans” are in the drawer without Putin having decided whether to implement them or not. “However, troop transfers since April are showing that the Kremlin appears to be inclined to launch the attack.

A call on the US-Russia line possible

For its part, the US Secretary of State Blinken confirmed that he expects that Biden and Putin can talk to each other in the near future. Biden is ready to express a “strong desire for greater stability” in relationships US-Russia, together with the administration’s intention “to resolutely oppose any reckless or aggressive action that Russia might pursue”. The press officer of the White House Jen Psaki confirmed that the administration is working on a possible call: it would be “an opportunity to discuss our serious concerns about military maneuvers on the border with Ukraine”. The president added: “We have been aware of Russia’s actions for a long time: my expectation is that we will have a long discussion with Putin.” Finally, when asked if he would accept Putin’s red line in Ukraine, Biden replied sharply: “I do not accept the red line nobody’s”.

Russia accuses: provocative acts by the US

Pending the call, for the moment the Kremlin’s position goes in the opposite direction to the desired detente: “The USA they are carrying out aspecial operation to exacerbate the situation around Ukraine by placing the blame on Russia. Its base is made up of provocative acts close to the Russian borders accompanied by accusatory rhetoric against Moscow ». The spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry said Maria Zakharova at the Kommersant. “The Russian armed forces on Russian territory are a legitimate sovereign right”, Zakharova further stated, adding that “starting from NATO actions in the area, the American press should be concerned about the aggressive acts not of Russia but of the US”.