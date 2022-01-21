Curtains are one of the most challenging pieces of furniture to wash. Especially when it comes to heavy or very long curtains, it is difficult to remove them, wash them, dry them and then iron them.

Fortunately, however, there are some small steps to follow that can really help us with this burdensome operation. If we apply these precautions carefully, we won’t even have to iron the curtains afterwards, because they will already be in order. Let’s see how to do it.

We will no longer need an iron when we discover how to wash curtains in the washing machine without ironing them with this method

Taking care of the house is not as simple as it seems. To clean it from top to bottom, for example, it would take several hours a day, a lot of patience and elbow grease at will.

It would be enough, however, to know some useful tricks to halve the working time and obtain very satisfactory results. For example, many fail to wash their shirts in the washing machine without performing this fundamental step.

There are also some useful tips to know for washing curtains. Many of us, for example, hate ironing but, by putting these steps into practice, we won’t have to do it anymore.

Here’s how to put them in the basket

First, after removing the curtains, we will have to put them in the washing machine. To be further sure of having a good final result, we could decide to insert each of our curtains inside a single pillowcase. Then put them in the washing machine, taking care not to load the drum too much.

This, in fact, should remain empty for about half of the present space.

Pay attention to the temperature

The curtains are made of very delicate materials. For this reason we will have to wash them at 30 °, with a liquid detergent. This, in fact, tends to dissolve in the washing machine much better than powder.

Remember to also include the softener, which is very important to have a good final result.

We avoid rinsing or extra rinsing, which would increase the folds of the fabric. At this point, only the final forethought will be lacking. We will have to act very quickly.

As soon as the washing is completed, we will have to take the curtains out of the washing machine and hang them on their respective hooks. We leave the windows open, especially during the hottest daylight hours, so that the air and the sun take their course.

Once this is done, after a few hours, we will notice that our curtains will be washed, perfumed and wrinkle-free. That’s why the iron will no longer be needed when we discover how to wash curtains in the washing machine without ironing them with this method.