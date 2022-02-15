Barely a few hours have passed since the last domestic effort that we are already catapulted back into the same commitment. Household chores are seen as real torture. Those who work all day do not want to spend the evening or weekends doing washing machines, dusting and washing the floors. Not even those who do not work, at times, are able to manage the commitments to carry on a house without forcing.

The problem lies at the very beginning. In fact, everything is about to begin and do not postpone the housework and that’s it. But hardly anyone stops to think why this habit is really good for health, or at least escapes us, taken by so many daily commitments.

Many daily actions that are a therapy for our mind and our body

Hardly anyone imagines that washing floors, dusting and washing can make us feel good. When we perform these actions on a daily basis, we are unconsciously taking time for ourselves as well.

Take for example one of the most common actions, dusting the house. As we perform this gesture, we tidy up our thoughts, reflect on pending matters, remember events that have occurred and eliminate all negative thoughts.

We say goodbye to worries and anxieties by focusing on that movement that will allow you to have a cleaner and more fragrant home.

It is no coincidence that while we are busy cleaning the house, the mind is free and focuses only on what we are doing, without negative influences.

We will no longer put off housework after we discover that cleaning the house is good for your health

There’s nothing like a hot bath for end-of-day stress, but not before you’ve eaten a bite and done your laundry. Washing clothes makes us feel better because it washes away all the stress of the day, it does not make us accumulate clothes that create stinks and mess and the feeling of clean is an anti-stress.

Cleaning the floors is not only good for the body, as it is a great exercise to lose a few inches on the waist, but it is also good for the mood. In fact, that continuous movement of the mop on the floor is truly hypnotic, it helps to relax together with the scent of soap and the sound of water.

Even the change of season can make us feel good. Tidying up our closet, throwing away everything superfluous can help us face the season with positivity by starting to decide on these little things. Basically, accumulating does nothing but maintain a disorder that affects our mind with negative effects.

A tidy house even in the furniture helps us to have a schematic mental order that leads us to be more serene. Also not to be underestimated, that with this healthy habit it is difficult to lose something and we will probably never postpone housework anymore.

Recommended reading

How to camouflage or hide white hair regrowth with these simple home tricks