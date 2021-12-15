“We will not authorize our players” – Corriere.it

from Salvatore Riggio

Eto’o, president of the Cameroon federation, could formalize the decision to postpone the demonstration. Pressure from English clubs

These are decisive hours for the Africa Cup, which less than a month before the start – starting January 9, 2022 with Cameroon-Burkina Faso (6 pm) – could be postponed. On the one hand there are the doubts of the organizers themselves, on the other the ECA threatens not to authorize their players to take part in the tournament on the continent where the Omicron variant of Covid is now spreading. The European Association of Clubs it is also concerned about the consequences that the health protocol could have on national tournaments, given the quarantine periods required upon returning from African countries. “To our knowledge, the African Football Confederation has not yet made public an adequate medical and operational protocol for the CAN tournament, in the absence of which clubs will not be able to free their players», Reads an email sent to Fifa last Friday.

On the other hand, as we said, the organizers themselves are considering a postponement of the event. To report the indiscretion is the French broadcaster “Rmc Sport”, according to which

the Federation of Cameroon (organizing country) – from 11 December headed by Samuel Eto’o, former Barcelona and Inter Milan – could decide (perhaps already today, Wednesday 15 December) to cancel due to protests from many clubs , especially the English ones. Not only. Because the postponement would also take place due to the increase in Covid infections in every corner of the world, with the Omicron variant now predominant in the spread of the pandemic (the World Health Organization said it “spreads at an unprecedented rate, faster than the Delta”).

Remember that the Africa Cup of Nations should start precisely on January 9, 2022, while the final is scheduled for February 6, 2022. The conditional is a must, despite Caf – the highest African football organization – has the names of the 33 referees made official. However, in recent weeks Covid has returned to scare and what is happening in England is emblematic with some Premier League matches already postponed due to the outbreaks that hit Antonio Conte’s Tottenham and Cristiano Ronaldo’s Manchester United. And that’s why the Liverpool is trying in every way to keep its players (Salah, Keita and Mané) because if they were to participate in the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon, then on their return overseas they would have to remain in quarantine, skipping even more matches between the league and cups (in the Champions League it would involve the first leg of the round of 16 against Inter, scheduled for February 16, 2022 ).

Do not forget that the Africa Cup of Nations it is very closely related to Serie A. Almost thirty players could leave, including Bennacer And Kessie for Milan and Ounas, Anguissa, Koulibaly And Osimhen for Napoli. But there are also Barrow for Bologna, Aina and Singo del Turin, Boga, Traoré and Obiang del Sassuolo.