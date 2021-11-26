“We will not be at the stadium to remember dad. Ceci millionaire thanks to us”

Football helps the Maddaloni path with Mario Giuffredi’s friends, this is the event that was held today at Sport shovel Cercola Caravita. Protagonists of the event created to help, with sport, those in difficulty, the judoka Gianni Maddaloni, the sports attorney Mario Giuffredi (and his Marat Football, an agency that manages the players of the Naples John Of Lorenzo, Mario Rui and Matteo Politano), as well as the local football school founded by the defender of Turin Armando Izzo And Diego Armando Maradona Junior. Just the latter, given the recurrence of the disappearance of the Pibe in recent days, has issued some statements to the microphones of FootballNaples24, between the memory of dad Diego and the ongoing legal battles.

“When I receive the phone call from Mario Giuffredi it is law to do what he tells me: he is a true friend for a long time, he is a person who was close to me in a very difficult moment of my life. Nobody did it, he did it and I will be grateful to him for life “

Coaching the Napoli youth teams in the future?

“I would die to put on the blue sweatshirt, I am at the complete disposal of the president regarding my work. I chatted with the president the other day, we were invited to the stadium on Sunday but as a matter of fairness, since with Mr. Ceci there is a criminal case in progress, we will not be present because it does not seem correct to sit at the table with a person with whom we are in question. But thanks to De Laurentiis, we spent half an hour on the phone and it was a surprise: I had never spoken to him, he’s a decent person and tomorrow I hope to have the experience to put on the Napoli sweatshirt “

The chat with De Laurentiis?

“He is aware of my path, but today I coach Napoli United and I am focused on what I am doing. And on Sunday I will play against an old friend like Antonio Floro Flores. I do something I like, if you do something you like you are lucky “

Reconciled too late with dad?

“I don’t have this regret, I’m religious and things happen for a reason. I read Stefano Ceci’s answer: did we become millionaires thanks to him? It’s the opposite, I’m not a millionaire “

Fracture between the people closest to Maradona, between brothers and sisters and uncles like Hugo Maradona?

“I speak to some of my aunts in Argentina, but the male uncles are Fabio and Sasi. The rest are bonds that blood gave me, not affection “

The affection of the Boca Juniors fans?

“I’m from River Plate (laughs, ed). I have to thank them for coming to Naples to do something as profound as paying homage to dad. It’s nice that a bridge can be created between Naples and Buenos Aires “

Would a promotion to Serie D with Napoli United be a challenge?