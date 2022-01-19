“We will not get out of a pandemic, we will reach tolerability”

“We will not be totally out of the coronavirus pandemic”, “we will presumably reach a level of tolerability and case reduction”. The virologist Fabrizio Pregliasco, a professor at the University of Milan, is cautious about the future of the Covid-19 epidemic. “We hope to have reached the peak – he tells Adnkronos Salute – The mathematical models still gave us one or 2 weeks, but after all we realize that we have passed the peak when we see the decline in infections, so we say it ex post”.

“In my opinion, and I have said it several times – recalls the expert – we will have a wave pattern and the next wave will be much lower, if a new virus does not enter, because we will be largely immune and therefore in some way Covid will become something similar to the seasonal flu virus “.

In fact “the pandemic will end when this excess patient share is accepted and considered a necessary evil“, specifies the virologist. Obviously not now with all these deaths, but” at some point we will say a tot a day are acceptable. After all, even with the flu we have 10,000 deaths a year or 27 a day. Then the value is an addictive political choice “.