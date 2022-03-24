We will not have an 11-inch iPad Pro with a Mini-LED screen this year

Ming-Chi Kuo differs with other analysts regarding one of Apple’s most anticipated updates

Analyst Ross Young and Apple device display forecaster Ming-Chi Kuo disagreed this week on the probability that Apple will launch any product with new Mini-LED screen sizes in the remainder of the year.

In the most recent of his intriguing and apt tweets, Kuo revealed that the cause of the absence of an 11-inch iPad Pro with a Mini-LED screen is none other than executives’ concerns about costswhich forces the project to be included among the things to do next year.

Apple would launch a 27-inch Mini-LED monitor.

Some analysts partially contradict Kuo’s arguments, when they maintain that the element of surprise contributed to the decision to postpone the launch to 2023, since Apple will not be the first company in the world to use a Mini-LED screen in its products, even if MSI announced launching its Mini-LED laptop “in a week”, to cite one example.

Kuo clarified that only existing Apple Mini-LED productssuch as the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, can be upgraded in 2022, with no additional products to transition to Mini-LED this year. He also doesn’t think Apple will update the 11-inch iPad Pro with a Mini-LED display in the same amount of time.

In a way, Kuo’s statements also show that the Mini-LED versions of the 11-inch iPad Pro and the studio screen will not see the light of day in 2022 either. Current Apple products with Mini-LED displays are the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, 14-inch MacBook Pro, and 16-inch MacBook Pro..

For his part, screen industry consultant Ross Young had said that Apple could launch a 27-inch monitor with Mini-LED in June. It even detailed that the screen would have a resolution of 5K and would have ProMotion for a refresh rate of up to 120Hz.

Ross also prepared a report on the situation of the tablet market and assured that Apple decided to focus on Mini-LED technology for more expensive and larger screenswhich makes the postponement thesis more than likely.

Calling Kuo and Young’s credibility on LED displays into question now hinges on whether Apple announces new mini-LEDMini-LED products this year or upgrades only existing Mini-LED devices.

