We will not spare ammunition, MP publishes photos with armed children in front of the Christmas tree

US Congresswoman Lauren Boebert posted a photo of her children holding rifles with sniper sights in front of the Christmas tree.

The latest tragedy of the arms in the United States it dates back to less than ten days ago, when a 15-year-old boy opened fire in a high school in Michigan, killing four teenagers and injuring others. He killed with a gun that his parents had bought a few days earlier, apparently taking advantage of the Black Friday discounts, and which was supposed to be a Christmas present for his son. And just a few days after that massacre, some deputies did not hesitate to publish Christmas photos with smiling children and weapons on social media. Kids holding guns in front of the Christmas tree. One shot that sparked the controversy is that of the US Congresswoman Lauren Boebert who posted a photo on Twitter with her four children holding rifles with sniper sights in front of the Christmas tree. “The Boeberts have your back Thomas Massie. We will not spare ammunition for you”, writes the exponent of the American far right, who is shown smiling in the photo.

The deputy refers to a Republican colleague who a few days ago posted a photo similar to hers, with the whole family smiling and armed in front of the tree wishing “Merry Christmas”. And even in this case there was no lack of controversy. “Ps. Santa, please bring ammo as a gift”, the comment accompanying the image. Activist Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter was killed in the Parkland shooting in 2018, responded by posting a “family photo” of her, next to that of the place where she was buried.

Already in recent days Boebert had ended up in the eye of the storm for having made fun of the democratic deputy of Muslim origins Ilahn Omar calling her a “suicide bomber”, or a suicide bomber. After this new controversy, the speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi asked to evaluate withdraw all assignments that Boebert has in some commissions. A harsh attack on Boebert also came from Democratic Left MP Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez who accuses Republicans of fueling a culture of violence and war.