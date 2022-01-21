“We will play, but unclear regulations”

Colantuono on Covid-19 chaos

“These regulations are unclear. Two players have been negativized and we do not know if we can add them to the group because they will have to pass stress tests as required by the protocol. Another eight have Covid and, therefore, will not be available. If we add the injuries and the other unavailability it is easy to think that we will leave for Naples with great difficulty. There are things that I cannot understand. We have eight positives at the moment, and we hope that tomorrow there will be no more surprises. There are people who come from a long period of inactivity, if they do not pass the medical examination, will the percentage be lowered by 35%? Of course we will play, but I would like to point out that we did not train today. And insult could be added to the damage: those who are not at the top risk muscle injury, without forgetting the disqualification of Ranieri “.

Colantuono on the difficulties ahead of Napoli

“I wonder: what game does it become? We respect the regulations, mind you, but there are too many things that are not clear. There are those who will take the field for the honor of signing, risking muscle injuries because out of practice. In the presence of an opponent of great value who, of course, would have been favored regardless, even with a full Salernitana. Tomorrow we will have to make a huge effort, I thank in advance those who will take the field with zero training on the legs. For now I focus on the derby “.