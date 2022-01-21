“We will play, but unclear regulations”

Everything more or less ready in the Salernitana house on the eve of the Campania derby against Napoli, the granata will face the Azzurri in the 23rd matchday of the Serie A 2021/22: Stefano Colantuono intervened in the usual press conference to present the match, there is no shortage of controversial thrusts related to the Covid-19 chaos that continues to give problems to his team.
Here are the most interesting passages also in a Fantasy Football key.
Colantuono on Covid-19 chaos
“These regulations are unclear. Two players have been negativized and we do not know if we can add them to the group because they will have to pass stress tests as required by the protocol. Another eight have Covid and, therefore, will not be available. If we add the injuries and the other unavailability it is easy to think that we will leave for Naples with great difficulty. There are things that I cannot understand. We have eight positives at the moment, and we hope that tomorrow there will be no more surprises. There are people who come from a long period of inactivity, if they do not pass the medical examination, will the percentage be lowered by 35%? Of course we will play, but I would like to point out that we did not train today. And insult could be added to the damage: those who are not at the top risk muscle injury, without forgetting the disqualification of Ranieri “.
Colantuono on the difficulties ahead of Napoli
“I wonder: what game does it become? We respect the regulations, mind you, but there are too many things that are not clear. There are those who will take the field for the honor of signing, risking muscle injuries because out of practice. In the presence of an opponent of great value who, of course, would have been favored regardless, even with a full Salernitana. Tomorrow we will have to make a huge effort, I thank in advance those who will take the field with zero training on the legs. For now I focus on the derby “.
Colantuono at 0-3 at the table with Udinese
“The process is this: game lost at table and penalty, then an appeal that could overturn the first verdict. We followed a decision by the ASL which, at that moment, was the supreme body. We did nothing but respect the rules. provisions of the health authorities, here we are talking about health and civic education. It was not right to jeopardize the safety of others, we had organized ourselves with a private plane but there were no conditions to leave “.
Colantuono on physical risks in view of the match with Napoli
“I will have to field players who have not even completed a training session. If muscle injuries occur we risk losing players for the following matches, it is not certain that I will recover them in the break. It is a situation at the limit, there are very few changes. We will start in 12 -13, with many young players, in the presence of an excellent opponent. They come from a normal week, without midweek rounds of cups. They will have prepared very well, they have recovered Insigne and the task is difficult. We want to represent the city and Salernitana well ” .
Colantuono on the condition of Ribery and Simy
“Ribery will not be there, he is not in condition. And I have to check Simy who has taken a blow. Tomorrow he will do an instrumental examination to understand the extent of the injury. We are these, we will aggregate some players from the Primavera and we will do what we can.”