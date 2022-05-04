We will probably say goodbye Shiba, investors fear with the fall of Cardano… The volume that Dogecoin has speaks for itself

photo freepik.com

These three cryptocurrencies are among the most popular among the public, due to their short sale values ​​and their constantly changing valuation. However, in these last dates the figures would be going against what was thought, falling seriously since the last weeks of April and that would continue to this day.

Shiba Inu Cryptocurrency Analysis of the Day – Is the End of the Shiba Now?

The Shiba Inu cryptocurrency had for Monday, May 2 at 8:40 am, a value of $0.00002151. And as part of this 24 hour analysis, today at 8:38 am a total value of $0.00002091.

There is not much to highlight from Shiba for today, almost all day it has remained with very bearish amounts, some others even with larger amounts. Since its opening, its trajectory would indicate that it would go down in small and medium amounts, where its few intentions to go up are not felt on the charts. However, the current numbers continue to exceed the already “chilling” figures for the month of April, for now May 1 took the worst part, but if it continues to drop as the days go by, what will be the future of Shiba? ? The final results give a (-2.72%) of losses in a range of 24 hours.

The lowest amount occurred yesterday at 8:20 p.m., where the figures would be in the $0.00002027. On the other hand, its highest amount would be a few minutes after the analysis began, this being at 8:50 am yesterday with an amount of $0.00002152.



Current Shiba Inu chart for the last 24 hours

Analysis of the day of the cryptocurrency Dogecoin – If it continues like this, it will exceed the amounts of April 25.

Regarding the Dogecoin cryptocurrency, yesterday at 8:50 am it had a value of $0.1328. And as of today, May 3, at 8:41 am, it had a total value of $0.1313. These results obtained give a (-1.27%) of losses in a range of 24 hours.

With a view regarding the amounts of the month, it would be in one of the lowest amounts, not exceeding the break that happened on April 25. Its weekly range is within the average, but that of its daily chart should already worry us, it is not possible that it will continue to drop so much and for much longer. Yesterday’s breaks are many and are very long and prolonged, the most surprising thing is that it began to decline from the first minutes. Obviously the most notorious happened from 4:35 p.m. to 9:15 p.m., then it would recover this amount in less time than it took to go down, but there was no more than that, “recover”. The amounts would end up like this for today, hopefully with the passing of the hours, if there can be a decent change that can be distinguished from the days gone by.

The highest reference that could be reached within 24 hours would be the value taken for the start of this analysis. While the lowest amount occurred at 8:20 p.m. with a total of $0.1284.



Current Dogecoin chart for the last 24 hours

Cardano Cryptocurrency Analysis of the Day – It seems that Cardano has no intention of going higher again.

For yesterday, the Cardano cryptocurrency at the specific time of 8:40 am had a reference amount in $0.7918. And for today at 8:38 am it presents a value in $0.789. That is why the final result would be attached with a percentage of losses in (-0.28%) in a range of 24 hours.

The same as the other cryptocurrencies, their amounts are already among the lowest of the month and even of the week, with each holiday the cryptocurrencies tend to decrease, but this has been going on since before and that is why it is worrying and alarming for the public. investor. Yesterday’s statistics started somewhat well, you can distinguish some bullish amounts, but from then on they would be very far from going up again, going down in medium and long amounts for prolonged periods of time. It would be very difficult to detail all the movements, since there are too many, but the deepest break happened from 17:40 to 21:25 pm. With the continuity of the minutes, these figures would rise again, taking high amounts but they would not be enough to recover everything already lost since yesterday morning. However, there was a notable amount that started from 6:54 to 7:05 am today, where you can see a bullish amount for a short time.

Its highest amount occurred a few minutes after the analysis began, this being at 8:50 am with a total of $0.7931. While its lowest value also happened yesterday, but at night, this being at 8:20 p.m. with a total of $0.8277.



Current Cardano chart for the last 24 hours